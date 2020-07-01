WOODBINE — Theresa Tasch, of Cape May Court House, is a regular in Belleplain State Forest. On Saturday morning, she had a relaxing day planned at the park, walking along Lake Nummy, maybe doing some fishing.
“I just wish it was open,” she said.
The popular swimming location remained closed under emergency measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Tasch and others were happy for a chance to get out in the woods.
She said the people are friendly and the park is beautiful.
“I come every summer,” she said.
On June 22, camping returned to 22 state parks in New Jersey, including in Belleplain, Parvin State Park, Brendan Byrne State Forest and Wharton State Forest. Two more sites in the northern part of the state reopened June 19.
Tent camping is the latest piece of summer to return after months of shelter-in-place orders, as New Jersey continues to ease restrictions and the state’s new COVID-19 infections dwindle. But it comes as cases increase in other areas of the country, with steep climbs in infection rates in Texas, Florida and elsewhere, leading New Jersey to join New York and Connecticut in issuing a self-quarantine order for those coming to the Northeast from the current hot spots.
Tasch was not worried about contracting the virus, and not just because she was in her own pop-up camping trailer about 100 feet from her closest neighbors. Most campers keep with their group, she said. Besides, she said, you need to take some risks in life.
“If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it,” she said. “You’re going to come in contact with people every day.”
Other campers were similarly unconcerned. One family came to Belleplain on a whim. They had purchased gear for an upcoming family trip and decided to try it out on a visit to Cape May County, especially after finding out the bed-and-breakfast they were considering was $250 a night.
For New Jersey residents, sites at the park are $20 a night. For nonresidents, the cost is $25. With a stack of firewood, their accommodations for the weekend were about $50. On Sunday, they planned to visit one of Cape May County’s beach towns and see the ocean.
Scott and Sandi Hill, of Woodbridge, Middlesex County, were regular campers until they had kids. Their visit to Belleplain was their first trip since their family began to grow.
“It’s the same tent,” Scott Hill said.
On Saturday, they said this was the introduction to camping for children Emma, Eliza and Ethan, who seemed to be adjusting to the lack of Wi-Fi in the campground. Scott was once a regular visitor to Belleplain.
“I used to come here when I was a kid,” he said. “I haven’t been back here since. It doesn’t seem to have changed at all.”
Sandi Hill did have the pandemic in mind when she planned the trip. It seemed like a spot to take the children where social distancing would be easy, and she chose the last site in the row, closest to the cabins she knew remained closed that weekend.
They fished in the lake, built a campfire and enjoyed the day, although without internet they did miss hearing the latest weather forecast.
They, too, said the campsites were an affordable getaway for the family compared to other options in Cape May County.
The main entrance to the park is just outside Woodbine. The park has camping sites on either side of Lake Nummy. The lake remains closed for swimming, but there are multiple nature trails surrounding it, and an extensive trail system throughout the sprawling park.
Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection say the southern parks are open with 50% of campsites available. Some state park sites will remain closed through the season. Belleplain has the most sites available of any park in the state, with 90 sites open as of June 22.
Cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites and group campsites remain closed to meet social distancing requirements, state officials say.
“Rigorous cleaning protocols for restrooms, shower facilities and other facilities and common areas will be implemented, following guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Jersey Department of Health,” reads a statement from the DEP, which oversees the park system. “In addition, barriers are being installed to limit contact between staff and visitors.”
Campers are encouraged to make reservations and pay electronically at njportal.com/dep/njoutdoors, although they also can pay with cash at the park.
