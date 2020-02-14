The family of a slain Egg Harbor Township man is hoping a new billboard will generate leads in the unsolved murder case.
The billboard at Route 30 and New York Avenue in Atlantic City went up Wednesday announcing a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the murder of 24-year-old Arty Barrera III. Barrera was found shot to death in his home in the Zion Park neighborhood of Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 2.
“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from our community, and hope this high-visibility billboard about the $10,000 reward helps bring to justice those responsible for his senseless killing,” said Barrera’s aunt, Alexa D’Amato Barrera, on behalf of the family.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Township police stressed to Zion Park residents in a meeting Thursday …
The billboard comes two weeks after the family announced the increased award through Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, which promises anonymity in exchange for information on local crimes.
According to D’Amato Barrera, the location of the billboard attracts about 7,000 motorist views daily.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday he could offer no details on the investigation because it was still active.
However, he said that since the increased award announcement in January, the Prosecutor’s Office has not seen an increase in the number of tips in the Barrera case.
Tyner said police are working diligently and running down all leads in the case.
