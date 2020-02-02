The news and secondary social media coverage about the coronavirus, a new virus that originated in Wuhan, central China, has raised concerns, even scaring a lot of people to the edge of panic and anxiety.
While it’s very important to stay aware, the fact is that in the U.S., unless you have recently traveled to Wuhan or have been in close contact with someone who has, your risk is considered low at this point. Hearing and seeing all the information, it makes sense to be concerned, but don’t panic.
It’s important to stay aware — to understand the precautions while remaining vigilant and alert to possibilities of warnings and situations changing. Much is still unknown, and health officials are urging vigilance in exercising some of the same kinds of preventive measures used to avoid influenza and other illnesses.
While any new virus is a serious public health concern, the immediate risk of spreading widely in the U.S. is deemed low. However, this outbreak is not expected to disappear soon. Teams of U.S. health agencies, experts, public health authorities, the medical community along with emergency preparedness partners and related associations are actively managing efforts and preparing for an outbreak that could be heightened for months.
In the United States, you’re in good hands. Stay informed and proactive.
The U.S. is a world leader in managing public health concerns, and staying informed will help each of us move wisely through the coming days. The ultimate scope and effect of this outbreak is unclear, as the situation is rapidly evolving. The U.S. has a market-leading disease surveillance network and outbreak management system, essential for fast-moving, rapidly changing public health issues. Our outbreak management teams operate assertive actions to protect our public health by identifying the sources and implementing control measures to prevent further spread or recurrence of the infection. Actions include securely tracking patients infected with or exposed to communicable diseases such as Ebola, Zika, measles, and now, the coronavirus.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the network of U.S. public health agencies and integrated health teams, are taking firm measures to protect the U.S. public health from the coronavirus. Moment-by-moment this network closely monitors the outbreak, and the Incident Management System is coordinating domestic and international responses for your protection underscoring to the public: “It’s a time for vigilance, not panic.”
The CDC has already created a diagnostic test which it plans to provide to state and local facilities to expedite testing. Travel warnings have been issued, and airport screenings and re-entry to U.S have been expanded, while developing potential vaccines and drug treatments for the disease are underway to help stem the spread.
In the face of reassurances in the U.S. and issued warnings, we all need to be careful about virus prevention.
I urge everyone to follow recommendations for avoiding respiratory viral infection:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Get a flu shot (if you haven’t already).
• Stay home if you are sick — particularly if experiencing flu symptoms or running a fever.
• If someone you know is being observed — make a caring call, send a card or message — they’ll let you know when they are clear from being contagious.
People get sick this time of year, but it’s unlikely they have the new coronavirus. So be cautious not to become overly alarmed when someone sneezes or coughs. It’s important to talk with children and share with them not to stigmatize those that may be assumed to have connections to China.
While this virus dominates headlines, as a medical physician I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the very active and dangerous virus in our communities now — influenza. Coronavirus cases are low in the U.S., however the flu this year has had an estimated 250,000 hospitalizations with 20,000 deaths.
The coronavirus is a potentially serious public health threat and while at this point in the U.S., the risk is deemed low, stay aware, informed and proactive to get credible information while taking precautions and preventive measures to avoid influenza and other illnesses.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor @pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
