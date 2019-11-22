LONG BEACH ISLAND – The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association’s reef building campaign should soon yield tangible results, according to Association president Captain John Lewis.
The campaign, spearheaded by the Association’s Junior Mates Program, had a fundraising goal of $100,000 to begin reef replenishment. That goal has now been reached thanks to mates, community involvement and funds from the Ann E. Clark Foundation and the Sport Fishing Fund.
Also helping the Association reach their goal was Sea Shell owner Tom Hughes, who donated $50,000 from receipts of Beach Haven’s recent Sea Shell Striped Bass Derby to the efforts.
New Jersey constructed a string of artificial reefs off the coast as a habitat for fish and a place for anglers to go fishing. Over time, the materials on the reef have sunk in the sand and no longer provide the structure necessary for fishing and wildlife.
This is what the Association’s program sought to fix. The deployment of a 140-foot barge, a 54-foot crew boat, and a 45-foot tugboat has been planned to help repair the reef.
The exact date for deployment of the vessels has not yet been set, although Lewis noted that he expects it will be in the "very near future."
Despite the excitement surrounding the deployment, Lewis says the work is not yet complete.
"This is just the first step in a long-term project for funding for the reefs off Long Beach Island," Lewis said. "We look on this as an investment in the future for the young men and women in our mates’ program."
Lewis said that the Association is still looking for donations and emphasized that the reefs will not only help the environment but also local businesses that benefit from fishing and tourism.
