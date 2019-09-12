Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

An Illinois company has been awarded a $7.5 million contract for a beach replenishment project for Avalon and Stone Harbor, officials said.

The contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. as part of the Coastal Storm Risk Management project, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Work is expected to start this fall.

The contract calls for about 425,000 cubic yards of sand to be dredged from Townsends Inlet, which will be pumped onto the beach from the south jetty area to about 19th Street in Avalon, according to the release.

It also includes the option of harvesting sand in Stone Harbor, according to the release, which involves using sand accumulated in the dune system beyond what is federally mandated to rebuild the berm in front of the dune. The Army Corps will survey the beach before deciding on the sand harvest.

The Army Corps is funding 65% of the project, with the rest funded by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the two municipalities.

