Gardner's Basin File photo

Gardner's Basin will once again host the city's free summer concert series in summer 2019.

 AMANDA AUBLE Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — With a deadline looming to have the state approve its municipal budget, City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to formalize revenue from Gardner's Basin.

City Council must adopt an ordinance to amend the city code to add a fee schedule for amenities in Gardner's Basin in order for the state Local Finance Board to consider the 2019 municipal budget on July 10. Gardner's Basin was returned to city control last year after an agreement with a Somers Point developer was mutually terminated.

Because Gardner's Basin generates revenue, the city must show how this money is included in the 2019 municipal budget, according to Lisa Ryan, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs. 

The fee schedule for Gardner's Basin was not immediately available. The anticipated revenue from Gardner's Basin is not listed as an individual line item in the 2019 budget, as adopted by City Council in June. 

The special meeting will be begin at noon in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

