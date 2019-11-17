This is the month my birthday cake will shine even brighter, as I celebrate another year on this planet.
While there are lots of jokes offered up about aging, what many people fail to realize is that aging brings greater happiness and more satisfaction along with other rich qualities and advantages. These, and more, are treasured gifts that make my heart excited to sing to the greatness of aging — and welcome the coming days.
Here are the gifts of aging:
Happiness
The older we get, the happier we are. Research shows that with age, people become more satisfied, less depressed, anxious and stressed — they’re happier. Experts believe this may be due to a number of factors including being more emotionally stable and content as well as having better coping abilities. You are more adept at dealing with hardships and negative circumstances while maintaining focus on savoring relationships and meaningful activities.
Wisdom
Defined as “the quality of having experience, knowledge and good judgment,” it is no wonder that people become wiser with time. Research shows that as you age, your brain creates connections and recognizes patterns, making you better at problem-solving. And, wisdom is a multi-component personality trait that also encompasses qualities such as empathy, compassion, openness to new ideas, decisiveness, emotional regulation, and doing for others.
More of the good stuff
Countless studies show that through aging, people become more generous, more selfless and better listeners. While the reasons are not clearly understood, some believe that a chemical reason drives this. Age-related changes in generosity are believed to be due to greater production of oxytocin — a hormone associated with empathy, bonding and maternal love. Others hypothesize that one gains a broader perspective and focus of efforts on making the world a better place for future generations.
Confidence
With time, you become more confident in your ability (and again, less concerned about what others think). Generally speaking, you become less likely to succumb to performance motivation — competing against others for upward mobility.
Greater perspective
Over the years, you have the opportunity to gain great knowledge and insight into the dynamics of life. There is a better understanding of emotions and how to manage them. And, by managing your emotions, you gain greater perspective, helping you focus on the big picture and important issues — no longer letting emotional storms distract you from goals. Thus, when presented with challenges (and life is full of them), you know how take a step back, observe situations so you can focus on realistic solutions.
Healthier connections
Having greater perspective, with more empathy, means you’re better able to understand and share the feelings of others. This makes for a better partner, friend, co-worker and family unit. And, better recognition of the importance and value of time, you are more motivated to make strong emotional connections with others — and are more selective and invest greater resources in meaningful relationships, goals and activities. Additionally, with age, you may find yourself in a caregiver role to an aging family member or loved one, which requires you to perceive and respond to their needs.
Less stress
According to the American Psychological Association’s Annual Stress in America Report, older adults experience the lowest levels of stress, whereas those 22-37 years old continue to have the highest reported stress levels. Good reasons for this likely are from learning to live in the moment, appreciating the present (being mindful), dwelling less on the negative, not overreacting, and focusing more on the positive—a scientific concept known as the socioemotional selectivity theory.
Fewer migraines
Millions of Americans suffer from the debilitating pain and other symptoms of a migraine — a recurring type of headache. Generally, migraines improve as people enter their 50s and 60s. Interestingly, only 10% of women and 5% of men over 70 years still report migraines. Reasons for this include becoming less sensitive to noise, light, smells and stress. Or if they were linked to hormonal fluctuations in women, the onset of menopause.
Better storyteller
Life experiences and the wisdom garnered from living enrich what you talk about. You infuse meaning in your stories. For example, you can talk about experiences that challenged you and how you grew from it, which helps others while inspiring them. And you become better equipped to depict memorable stories that are relatively simple and straightforward.
There are great upsides to getting older. Age is a gift not everyone gets. Here’s to more shining candles on your cakes!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contribute or and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.