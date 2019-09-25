VINELAND — A South Jersey non-profit is selling tickets for their yearly All-America car raffle.
The winner of the fundraiser will be able to choose between a Chevrolet Traverse, Camaro or Silverado; Dodge Ram 1500 or Challenger; Jeep Wrangler or Grand Cherokee; GMC Terrain Denali; a Cadillac XT4; or a Harley Davidson Street Glide or Road Glide, according to a news release from the organization.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year,” said Donna Bennett, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland and Salem counties. “Proceeds from this event allow us to continue our mentoring. We hope that you will join us this year as we work to defend the potential of children in our community.”
The drawing is slated for 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Deerfield Harvest Festival, but participants do not need to be present to win.
Tickets cost $100 and only 999 will be sold. They can be purchased by calling Big Brothers Big Sisters at 856-692-0916 or by by mailing a ticket request form to 1944 East Landis Avenue, P.O. Box 2188, Vineland, NJ, 08362-2188. Forms can be found at www.allamericancarraffle.com.
