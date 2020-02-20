Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The old St. Joseph Catholic Church has served generations of the faithful in Sea Isle City. A recent ruling from the bishop has declared the building is no longer sacred, and the parish priest says it is no longer safe.
The new St. Joseph Catholic Church, consecrated in 2011, is much larger than the 19th century building it was designed to replace. Advocates fighting to preserve the old church say the plan was to keep both buildings active. Parish leaders have proposed a new spiritual life and senior center on the site.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Lawn signs, like this one near the church on 43rd Street, advocate for the preservation of the old St. Joseph church building.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Lawn signs, like this one near the church on 43rd Street, advocate for the preservation of the old St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Sea Isle City.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
The new St. Joseph Catholic Church, consecrated in 2011, is much larger than the 19th century building it was designed to replace. Advocates fighting to preserve the old church say the plan was to keep both buildings active. Parish leaders have proposed a new spiritual life and senior center on the site.
SEA ISLE CITY — Thomas Henry first attended Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in summer 1945. It’s where he married his wife, Loretta, and where his children were baptized.
“It’s been an integral part of our life in Sea Isle City since my wife and I got married there in 1965,” he said.
But the site of weddings, baptisms and weekly Masses for generations of Roman Catholics on the island is no longer a church, as decreed by Bishop Dennis Sullivan.
The 135-year-old building needed major capital investment, the Rev. Joseph Perrault wrote to members of St. Joseph on Feb. 11. But the parish finance council has determined the parish cannot take on more debt.
The church is on the same block as a new St. Joseph at 4308 Landis Ave., consecrated in December 2011. This much larger, more modern church cost about $7 million to build.
Plans were to celebrate daily and Sunday Masses in the new building, with the former church used for special events, such as weddings. Over time, even its occasional use ended.
The bishop’s ruling Feb. 5 relegates the church to “profane but not sordid use.” According to Perrault, relegation is a matter of church law, meaning St. Joseph is no longer considered a sacred place and may be treated like other church property.
“It is no longer a church. We simply don’t have the money to keep two churches operational,” Perrault said Monday.
In the summer, a Sunday Mass may draw more than 1,000 worshippers. The former church held about 225 people. The new church has room for 1,300 and offers far more amenities and easier access for those with difficulty walking. A wide stained-glass window facing Landis Avenue depicts the Baptism of Jesus.
A group of parishioners has been fighting to save the old church, which they see as an important part of Sea Isle’s history. Blue-and-white lawn signs direct supporters to the website saveourhistoricstjosephschurch.org. Several homes on the same block as the church have them displayed prominently.
Many of those involved in the effort helped raise money to build the new church. Organizers maintain they did so with the understanding that the former church would remain.
Henry, one of the organizers of the preservation effort, was also involved in the effort to build the new church, which he refers to as “the addition.”
The group has turned to the city for help, arguing church officials promised to preserve the building when seeking variances for the new church. The preservationists have also been raising money for repairs to the old church and for lawyers to help keep it standing, he said.
As part of an initiative called the Catholic Strong Campaign begun in 2017, the church looked at the parish’s needs for the future, especially in light of an aging population. In March 2018, parish leaders proposed a new spiritual life and senior center on the site of the old church.
“This was deemed to be a long-term goal for our faith community,” Perrault wrote in the letter to parishioners. When plans were announced that August, ”a small group of established families would take it upon themselves to undermine any serious discussion of this effort. In the absence of empirical data, parish and diocesan personnel came under directed, personal indignities.”
According to Perrault, a compromise was reached, allowing those who wanted to save the church to raise money for its restoration and maintenance. So far, he wrote, the fund has raised $1,525, a fraction of what would be needed. In the letter, he states the request for a decree of relegation had the support of the parish council and the parish finance council.
For the group seeking to preserve the old building, this is dire news.
“Despite multiple attempts to reach a compromise, the historic church is in danger of being razed,” states a post credited to Kristen McHale. Essentially, this makes the church no longer sacred, thus able to be demolished. We are running out of time.”
The site implores supporters to write to the bishop to save the church as soon as possible.
“There’s no talk of demolition at this point,” Perrault said Monday.
But he said there are safety concerns with the current condition of the church.
“It’s not going to be used for any events, sacred or otherwise,” he said.
