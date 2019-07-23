Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vicki Gold Levi, Author/Historian spoke at the event. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Miss Maine 2013, Kristin Korda looks at her dress she wore for Miss America, which is displayed in the lobby. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Mayor Frank Gilliam spoke at the event. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Vicki Gold Levi, Author/Historian spoke at the event. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Miss Maine 2013, Kristin Korda looks at her dress she wore for Miss America, which is displayed in the lobby. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Mayor Frank Gilliam spoke at the event. Atlantic City Officials and Dignitaries was on hand as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall lobby renovations was unveiled, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” exhibit opened to the public. July 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
ATLANTIC CITY — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall first opened its doors in 1929. On Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority revealed the historic building's $10.4 million lobby renovation.
People attending events held at the Hall will now be greeted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s “Atlantic City Experience” historical exhibit. Residents and tourists will have the opportunity to learn about the diverse roots of the city through artifacts and memorabilia.
The “Atlantic City Experience” houses 218 encased items, including stand-alone cases that highlight the famous Boardwalk icon Mr. Peanut, original vintage clothing such as a 1925 black tuxedo and flapper dress, Miss America ensembles, and more.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The exhibit also includes an interactive timeline spanning the early 1700s to the present day, along with touch-screen kiosks chronicling the history of the city, and a mini-theater that will play 10-12 minute clips pertaining to all that Atlantic City has to offer.
This portion of the renovation was spearheaded by Historic Organ Restoration Committee trustee Vicki Gold Levi, who cut the ribbon on Tuesday.
The HORC seeks to educate and increase awareness of the unique importance of the world’s largest musical instrument — the historic pipe organ — which is also displayed at the Hall.
Aside from the exhibit, the renovation also included two new escalators, updated flooring, plumbing, electrical systems, mechanical work and various decorative additions.
“There is so much promise, but also so much history,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. on the process of revitalizing Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
Atlantic City Experience exhibit opened to the public
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.