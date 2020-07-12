VENTNOR — The body of the 18-year-old male swimmer, who went missing Friday evening from Victoria Avenue and the beach, was recovered Saturday from the Atlantic Ocean.
The male from New York City was spotted by two swimmers at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City and recovered by members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, poice said.
The teen's name is Jalan Alston, according to news released Saturday by the the U.S. Coast Guard.
Alston body was turned over to the N.J. Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, and next of kin were notified.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Jalan," said Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, "It's always difficult to suspend a case, and it weighs especially heavy on our hearts knowing that he was helping others."
At 6:53 p.m. Friday, the city police's communications department received a 911 call reporting a swimmer in distress in the Atlantic Ocean off of Victoria Avenue, police said.
Initial city police department units arrived at the beach area and spotted the 18-year-old male swimmer, who appeared in distress in the Atlantic Ocean about 50 yards off the beach on area of Oxford Avenue, police said.
Two females — an adult and a juvenile — that were in the water with the male teen were able to make it safely to shore, said Capt. Joe Fussner.
Multiple fire department and beach patrol personnel from Atlantic City, Margate, Longport and the city came to the scene and searched the waters for the swimmer, police said.
The Coast Guard also responded and assisted in the search, police said.
At 8:58 p.m. Friday, the rescue operation was suspended by the responding fire and beach patrol personnel due to the darkness, but the Coast Guard remained overnight, Fussner said.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the effort to recover the body resumed using personnel from the Coast Guard, as well as various beach patrols, fire and police personnel from neighboring jurisdictions continually checking the waters and shore lines of their respective municipalities.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
