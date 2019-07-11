EGG HARBOR CITY — An woman was injured and a seven-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night as they crossed the White Horse Pike and were struck by a truck, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
A woman and two young children were crossing the White Horse Pike when the woman and one of the children were hit by a pickup truck traveling westbound near Buffalo Avenue, Tyner said in a news release.
Police responded at 8:42 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with life-threatening injuries, Tyner said.
The driver, Jorge Rodriguez, 30, is charged with being an unlicensed driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was also issued a motor vehicle summons for being unlicensed, processed, and released on a complaint-summons.
The Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office's Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.
Witnesses to the crash can contact the Egg Harbor City Police Department at 609-965-2901 or the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Crash Investigations Unit at 609-909-7800.
