HAMMONTON— An 11-year-old boy got stuck in a chimney on Saturday after a dare had gone wrong.
Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. to Hammonton Lake Park of reports that the boy was stuck in a BBQ chimney after he was dared by his friends, according to Police Chief Kevin Friel. The boy was rescued in less than 10 minutes and did not sustain serious injuries.
The chimneys stand about seven feet tall, Friel said. He did not specify how the boy got stuck or how long he was stuck before police arrived on scene.
