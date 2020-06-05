ATLANTIC CITY — The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City this week announced its Youth of the Year, Adrian Reaves.
Reaves, 18, has lived in Atlantic City for 10 years. Prior to joining the Boys and Girls Club, he said, he had nowhere else to go after school let out. Instead of allowing him to hang out in the streets, Reaves' stepbrothers contacted Teen Director Tracy Parker and registered him with the club.
“From the time I started attending BGCAC, she (Parker) always kept me close and showed me a smarter way to do things, while putting me in an environment of people who also strived for a better future,” Reaves said.
One of the events Reaves recalls fondly is a color run 5K for which the boys and girls had a lock-in sleepover at the club the night before the race. They also took a trip to Camp Haluwasa in Camden County, where they shared experiences that created what Reaves described as a “brotherhood.”
“Adrian will be successful, regardless of the path he chooses," said Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. "We could not be more proud of the man Adrian has grown up to be. He is a true reflection of hope in Atlantic City.”
