BRIDGETON—A city man pleaded guilty on Monday to second degree bias crime of a six-year-old girl, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office.
On June 28, 2018, Kyle Powell, 31, went on the social media website, Meetme.com and posted racially offensive words under two photos of the subject’s biracial six-year-old daughter and threatened violence against her.
The girl’s mother was alarmed by the post and notified the New Jersey State Police. After being located by NJSP and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Powell told officers that he takes offense to interracial relationships and created the posts specifically to intimidate and threaten the mother and her daughter because of their race, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“Kyle Powell represents the worst that our society has to offer,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner. “Like a coward, he hid behind his keyboard and targeted an innocent six year old girl with racial slurs simply because she was bi-racial. I firmly believe that love will always overcome hate and that justice will always prevail. Hate has no place in Atlantic County or in this world.”
Powell also pleaded guilty to third degree aggravated assault and significant bodily injury from a Nov. 7, 2018, incident when he admitted to punching and kicking a fellow inmate in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
His plea will be for 5 years in New Jersey State Prison concurrent to 3 years. He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and will be sentenced on March 6.
