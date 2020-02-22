BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced Friday to 42 years in prison in the 2018 shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.
Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, was found guilty in January of aggravated manslaughter and attempted murder. He was one of four suspects accused of fatally shooting Jennifer Trejo through the bedroom wall of her Church Street home as she slept.
Prosecutors said Frazier and three other Bridgeton men — Michael Elliot, Zahmere McKoy and Charles Gamble — opened fire on people outside a home July 17, 2018. No one in the targeted group was struck, but a stray bullet went through the rear wall of a nearby home and killed Trejo.
Frazier will serve 25 years on the aggravated manslaughter charge and 17 years on the attempted murder charge, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. The terms are consecutive and subject to the No Early Release Act, which means Frazier must serve 85% of his term before he will be eligible for parole.
The 42-year sentence also is on top of a five-year sentence handed down for another crime, Webb-McRae said.
A motion for a new trial made by defense attorney Emily Bell was denied, Webb-McRae said, as was a motion by the state to extend Frazier's term.
Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; McKoy, 20, of Atlantic Street; and Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, are still pending trial. All three pleaded not guilty after they were indicted in December 2018.
