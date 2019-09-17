Bridgeton police looking for missing girl, 5

BRIDGETON — City police are asking the public to help locate a missing 5-year-old girl.
Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen in the City Park area Monday, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with long sleeves, brown pants with flowers and butterflies, and white dress shoes, according to reports.
Bridgeton police said there were reports that the girl was found, but those reports are false.
Anyone with information should call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.
