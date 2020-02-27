BRIGANTINE—City Council adopted a floodplain management plan last week that will allow Brigantine to qualify for additional flood insurance discounts for its residents.
The plan includes bulkhead replacement and elevation, the addition of four storm water pumping stations, additional storm water outfall piping, changes to our building codes post-Hurricane, such as minimum elevations of buildings and updated methods of alerting residents about weather-related issues and emergencies.
The city is the first municipality in Brigantine to adopt the plan, according to City Manager, Jim Bennett.
The completion of the plan is a prerequisite for the city to qualify for a 30% discount on federal flood insurance for property owners. The city currently has a 25 % insurance discount.
More than 6,700 property owners in Brigantine have federal flood insurance policies that insure about $1.6 billion worth of property, according to Bennett. In 2018, premiums paid exceeded $4.2 million. A 30% discount will save property owners $1,283,455 annually, Bennett said.
“Over 30 federal, state and local agencies were contacted to get input into the plan,” he said. “The plan provides a complete listing of next steps to be continue Brigantine’s efforts to be a more resilient community.”
The Floodplain Management Committee will meet on regular basis to track progress and monitor efforts that impact the city.
A draft back bays coastal storm risk management study is expected to be released in March and will include considerations for storm surge barriers, tide gates, levees, floodwalls, home elevations, marsh restoration and living shorelines.
