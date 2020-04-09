We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

BRIGANTINE — City officials issued a resolution Thursday barring all hotel, motel, guest home and private residence rentals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the latest shore community to ban rentals. Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Beach Haven and all 16 municipalities in Cape May County have banned short-term rentals, stays up to 180 days, to slow the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Brigantine’s resolution, which was passed during an open video conference call, took effect immediately and remains in effect until further notice.

“I just want people to know that asking people not to visit our beautiful island is contrary to every fiber in our being here in Brigantine,” said Councilman Michael Riordan. “Second-home owners and tourism are the backbone of our economy. Visitors come down in large numbers over the Easter period and, always, we’ve welcomed them with open arms at that time.”

He said the decision for council to issue the order is in line with Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders.

Last week, the city banned the online marketplace for rentals “as it was the only avenue afforded to us by the Governor’s Office,” said City Manager Jim Bennett. “Until (State Police) Col. Callahan’s (administrative) order, that was all we were allowed to ‘ban.’ Today’s meeting allowed us to prohibit all rentals/occupancy during the crisis.”

Mayor Andy Simpson said if renters have stays scheduled for the end of June, they should continue the rental, but notify the renter that that it could be canceled.

“This is unusual that we are asking people not to rent their properties for the near future,” he said. “But I assure everybody that we will come together when we see that the crisis is over and open it back up as quickly as possible.”

The city has two positive COVID-19 cases, Simpson said Thursday. Both individuals are doing well.

The city closed the sea wall, bird sanctuary and The Cove beach due to overcrowding. The ocean-facing beaches remain open until further notice.

Councilman Rick Delucry said with so many people being asymptomatic, everyone should assume the virus is in Brigantine and has been for weeks.

During the public comment portion of the video conference, homeowner Jim Clark said his concern about the resolution was end dates for rental restrictions. He said he’s not scheduling renters in June but asked if he can schedule rentals in July.

“If we block the online access to Vrbo, that would then impact our July, August and September rentals,” he said, referring to an online marketplace for rentals.

Simpson said the city doesn’t have an end date because the virus doesn’t have an end date.

“When we see the virus peak and come down, we’ll make a decision at that time, and we’d like to give a week’s notice to make sure you can get your renters back,” he said. “I’m sure once people are able to rent again, they’ll be flocking down here to get out of their houses. The open-end date has to stay until the virus goes away.”