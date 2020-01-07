BRIGANTINE— After more than 15 years, Christmas trees are still the number one source the city uses to replenish its dunes.
The shore town is only one of a few towns along the Jersey Shore that replenish their dunes naturally by using the trees.
“We help create our dunes, but they’re created by nature,” said John Doring, superintendent of Brigantine Public Works.
He added that dunes in other area shore towns are engineered by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Each year the city collects between 2,000 and 3,000 Christmas trees, which can be donated at 36th Street and Bayshore Avenue until the end of January. Public Works then lays them down tip to trunk, single file, parallel to the ocean, at the base of the dune.
“It helps catch the sand the way a beach fence does,” Doring said. “The sand blows up, it covers the trees and then the dune starts. Once it's buried the tree breaks down and it feeds the dune grass.”
The dunes run block-to-block and are 10 to 15 feet high, he said. There are also up to three dunes on each block. It takes 60 to 70 Christmas trees to fill a block-long dune.
Each year Public Works replenishes between five and 10 dunes, depending on the number of trees donated.
“Most Christmas trees, people take them down this week,” he said. “But then you get the people that procrastinate and throw it in their backyard. We've had Christmas trees come here in May and June, but we try to tell people by the end of January.”
The only restrictions on donating a Christmas tree is it can’t have any lights or tinsel. Besides that, any type, shape or size Christmas tree is accepted.
Last year, about eight blocks of dunes were replenished. A single dune needs to be replenished every few years due to storms.
“The storm will eat the face of it away and you'll get a cliff,” he said. “But I have to be careful where I put (the trees) because if it's going to be eroded over the winter I don't want my Christmas trees floating in the ocean.”
After Christmas trees are laid down, it takes about a year for a dune to be created.
“Then we'll do a grass planting, we’ll plant grass on the face of the dune and the grass helps hold the dunes up,” he said.
This week, Doring and his staff will go out on the beach and survey which dunes need replenishing. “A couple of blocks” of dunes can be replenished in one day, he said.
“It protects our island,” he said. “You’re building up the dunes and the dunes protect our island.”
Brigantine even accepts Christmas trees from outside businesses and towns. This year, Lawrence Township, in Mercer County, will be trucking down their town’s Christmas trees to help replenish Brigantine’s beaches.
“Our town is really into sustainability,” said Kevin Nerwinski, town manager of Lawrence Township. “A lot of residents really want the municipal government to take action to do whatever we can to be sustainable as possible.”
Nerwinski said a town council member brought up the idea of donating Christmas trees to assist some of the shore towns and, through its own Public Works Department, found that Brigantine and Island Beach State Park were accepting tree donations.
While the town does recycle all of its residents Christmas trees, repurposing them is just another way they strive to reach their sustainability goals.
“We feel like it’s a good symbolic gesture for doing a small act that leads to greater things,” he said. “I think we’re going to continue to do this each year.”
The town collects about 10,000 Christmas trees a year, he said. About 1,000 will be delivered to Brigantine in early February.
“It’s great to know that we’re making good use of the Christmas trees,” he said. “They’re not just being disposed of, but will be used for a different community in our state. And we all go down to the shore.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.