BRIGANTINE — City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to adopt changes to an ordinance that will allow stricter enforcement at the Cove beach.
The popular stretch of beach on the southern end of the city, where visitors can drive onto the sand and boaters can anchor just offshore, saw an excess of noise, litter, fights and drinking this past summer.
Two changes to the ordinance allow police and/or city officials to check coolers 36 quarts or larger and close or limit access to the beach due to overcrowding.
The city also will increase parking permit fees to cover the planned addition of more officers to patrol the Cove.
