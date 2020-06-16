Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

BRIGANTINE — A March for Racial Equality will be held Thursday in the city.

The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 14th Street South and Brigantine Avenue. The route will end at the 26th Street field, where the guest speaker portion of the evening will begin.

After the speakers, the event will end with 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer's knee was held to George Floyd's neck before he died May 25.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the march.

— Ahmad Austin

