BRIGANTINE — A March for Racial Equality will be held Thursday in the city.
The march will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 14th Street South and Brigantine Avenue. The route will end at the 26th Street field, where the guest speaker portion of the evening will begin.
After the speakers, the event will end with 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer's knee was held to George Floyd's neck before he died May 25.
Masks and social distancing will be required for the march.
'This is just the beginning': Hundreds gather for Hamilton Township protest
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing.
Darrell Edmonds, left, and Shani Timmons, 20, both spoke during the protest.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Shanira Timmons, 19, Brielle Smith, 19, and Aja Saint-Surin, 16, all of Mays Landing.
Marchers, accompanied by police, proceed down Main Street on Saturday during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton Township.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Nick Signorello, 22, of Mays Landing.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Linda Terruso of Brigantine.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Shani Timmons and Jalen Turney, 18, both of Mays Landing.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Darrell Edmonds addresses the crowd.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. (l-r) Denise Simon and Vanessa Simon, 21, both of Mays Landing.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. One of the event organizers, Jana White, 20, of Mays Landing, addresses the crowd.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Tiffany White of Mays Landing.
On June 13th, a Protest for Peace march was held in Mays Landing. Shani Timmons, 20, from Mays Landing, addresses the crowd.
