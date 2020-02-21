BRIGANTINE — City Council voted Wednesday to use $235,000 from a Capital Improvement Fund to fix the city’s skate park that was condemned last year.
The city’s insurance company—Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund—closed the park, on Bayshore Avenue, in October due to cracked and sunken surfaces and a broken gate.
City Manager, Jim Bennett, said preliminary work was already conducted by the city engineer and a Request for Proposal for the park’s design work went out Friday.
“We went out and did the field inspection and identified the cracks that have to be replaced, refinished and redone,” he said.
Large cracks in the skate park’s bowl will be grinded down, smoothed and finished with concrete. All the asphalt around the bowl will be replaced and a higher fence will be put around the park’s perimeter for security purposes. A small shed near the park, which used to house equipment for water and electrical services, will be removed as the insurance company deems it hazardous.
The city may also have to staff the park part-time, per recommendation by the insurance company’s report.
“We don’t know yet what we’re going to do as far as staffing goes,” Bennett said. “At the bare minimum we’ll have police officers go through there.”
The city plans to have the park repaired “sometime during the summer,” said Matt Doran, the city’s engineer.
In October, Mayor Andy Simpson wanted community input on the park before making a decision to either fix or replace it. The following council meeting was flooded with skateboarders, young and old, in favor of keeping the park.
No one came forward in opposition, which prompted the mayor to announce at the meeting that the city would find the money to make the repairs, causing an eruption of cheers from the audience.
“This is the improvement project we basically guaranteed that night,” Simpson said at Wednesday’s meeting. “People came and spoke, they really want this and we found the money for it to make sure it happens.
“I’ll never forget that night,” Councilman Michael Riordan added. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more passionate crowd out there. I’ll never forget the little boy who said, ‘Our mayor is better than Santa Claus.’”
“Ho, ho, ho,” Simpson jokingly responded.
