SOMERS POINT — As he removed the last piece of plywood from the windows of Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar on Shore Road on Wednesday afternoon, owner Gregory Gregory was feeling grateful.
Tuesday’s protest, advertised as a Black Lives Matter peace march across the Route 52 causeway from Somers Point to Ocean City to protest the death of George Floyd, was indeed peaceful.
“I have nothing but thumbs up for the whole thing,” Gregory said. “I’m all for the protesters. Not one bit for looters.”
The protest was in response to death of a handcuffed George Floyd while under Minneapolis police officer. Floyd was killed May 25 when then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with murder. Floyd's death, captured on video set of protests in cities large and small across the country.
Many business owners here, including almost all Shore Road restaurants and bars, prepared for the worst, Gregory said. That’s partly because of the looting that happened in Atlantic City after a protest there Sunday, and partly because no one was sure who was actually organizing the march.
“Everybody knows this is a busy bar, with a lot of liquor. We were prepared to repel the invaders, so to speak,” Gregory said. “Everybody was boarded. We spent a couple of hundred dollars on wood, and we don’t have as much glass as the Crab Trap.”
The Crab Trap, a local landmark located on the water near the causeway, covered all of its windows and doors. Circle Liquors next door, restaurants and bars along Shore Road and stores along New Road all took similar precautions.
Even some of the marchers felt a little apprehensive, saying they didn't know who called the march.
“It was a little intimidating,” said Terry Camoratto, 54, of Ocean City. She was there with friend Anne Beckert, 58, also of Ocean City.
Camoratto said she called everyone she knew who is usually involved in activism, and no one knew who had called for the march.
“I wasn’t sure. It made me hesitate (to participate),” Camoratto said. But then she and Beckert decided to attend anyway, and were glad they did — even if the start didn’t include any talk about Floyd, or prayers. That came later when participants stopped at the Ocean City police station and spontaneously shared speaking time, prayers, laying on the ground and kneeling in memory of how Floyd died, and moments of silence.
“It just showed up on Facebook,” said Bridget Healy, of Egg Harbor Township, as she walked the bridge. “Everyone here has been good. The police have been respectful.”
In hindsight, Gregory said the route — 2.4 miles of walking each way across the causeway — probably should have been an indication that people were interested in the experience rather than causing trouble.
But he said Somers Point police contacted business owners Monday to say there was a credible threat, and everyone felt they had to protect their businesses.
“We feed five families on this,” Gregory said, patting the siding of his bar. “We have to protect our interests.”
Gregory said he and other business owners were prepared to protect their properties.
But by 1 p.m. when hundreds of people had gathered at the foot of the causeway and began walking to Ocean City, it was clear the crowd wasn’t likely to cause problems.
“I took a quick ride down in a patrol car,” Gregory said. “We looked at each other and said, ‘This probably won’t be a problem.’”
There were lots of women and families, he said, and it was a diverse group, including a lot of locals.
Police had also warned them the protesters might walk along Shore Road to the Somers Point Police Department, which would have brought the crowds right by his bar, the nearby Charlie’s Restaurant and Bar, and others.
But the “after prom” never happened, he said. Instead, people walked back over the causeway in smaller groups slowly over time, and went home.
“When the common good is trying to be gotten, as it was yesterday, it’s real smooth,” Gregory said. “When people are here for peace and harmony, how can it not go right?”
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Margaret Gurley, 22, of Atlantic City, joins about 300 people in marching over the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Democratic congressional candidate Will Cunningham addresses protesters Tuesday in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Charlotte White, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was emotionally moved by the event as her son John had died 3 years ago protecting an African-American woman from danger.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Laura McKaig, 21, of Cape May.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Stella Schwartz of Ocean City, 19.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Kimberly Spivey.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. (left) Upper Township residents Rebecca Holden-Menchin and her daughters Harper (L) and Amelia (R), 6 and 9, were out in front of the march.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Vic Papazacharis, 23, of Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Protesters march across the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City on Tuesday in a demonstration against police brutality against black people.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
An Ocean City police officer and a protester embrace Tuesday during the demonstration.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Some protesters kneeled to symbolize the police officer’s knee that killed George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
