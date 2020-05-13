ATLANTIC CITY — Voters soundly rejected a referendum Tuesday that both preserved their current form of government and set the stage for a primary election contest between three candidates who stood as allies against the proposal.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., Pamela Thomas-Fields and James Whitehead each worked, in some capacity, against the failed referendum and will now square off in the Democratic primary, which was rescheduled to July 7 by Gov. Phil Murphy due to the new coronavirus.
Already under a state takeover, Atlantic City residents rejected by a 3-to-1 margin what Small, Thomas-Fields and Whitehead all believed to be an attempt by outside interests to extract more control and resources.
“This was a defining moment in our history,” Small said Tuesday night on a social media video. “You had everybody, from all communities, coming together for a common cause.”
The collective victory — although not yet official as ballots will still be accepted until Thursday — will be short-lived, as, now, the three Democratic candidates must turn their attention to personal political campaigns.
On Wednesday, Small said he is a “proven” and “battle-tested” candidate and that his administration has performed both during the COVID-19 crisis and before. He added that “the people of Atlantic City know who has been there for them.”
“As I said in the beginning, I didn’t want this seat just for show,” Small said the night before. “I wanted it because I’ve always believed that I’m the best for the job. We still have a ways to go. But, I think what we’ve shown you so far, in our commitment and our vision, outweighs anything that anyone else wants to do.”
Thomas-Fields, who has the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, said the time spent campaigning against the change of government referendum afforded her an opportunity to connect with city residents.
“I felt like we were running two campaigns at the same time,” she said Wednesday, later adding that many people expressed to her a desire for change, just not the one being proposed. “We know there are people in the community that do want new leadership, and we have to recognize that.”
Whitehead said residents “just experienced an unprecedented attempt by outside interests to change Atlantic City’s form of government. The referendum was possible because it is obvious the city remains broken.”
“Fortunately, the people of Atlantic City recognized we need to control our destiny,” he said. “Now, it is time to roll up our sleeves and give Atlantic City the good, mature, accountable, compliant and transparent governance City Hall leadership deserves and needs.”
The candidates are seeking to fill the one year remaining on former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s term, following his resignation in October after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court. Small ascended from his role as City Council president and 2nd Ward representative to mayor.
Thomas Forkin is running as a Republican for the one-year mayoral term. Forkin will challenge the Democratic nominee Nov. 3.
