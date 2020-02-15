ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City RV and Camping Show returned to the Convention Center this weekend, showcasing the options available to the modern camper, from the rugged to the luxurious.
Mike and Missy Cook, of Bridgeville, Delaware, made the trek in search of a new toilet. The self-titled campoholics will transition to full-time RVers in the next 12 months, and a good loo is essential.
Already RV experts, the couple run “The Campoholics” YouTube and Instagram channels dedicated to the art of RVing. They said they like the Atlantic City event.
“This is nice, it’s inside, I’m surprised at the variety,” Missy Cook said. “There’s fifth wheels, toy haulers, RVs, pop-ups, the whole gamut.”
The Cooks, who have a 25-year-old daughter and a 22-year-old son, were tent campers when their children were young and didn’t get into RVs until 2017, when they bought a 27-foot tow-behind. In quick succession, the couple upgraded to a 38-footer and now to a 2020 42-foot Grand Design Momentum.
“That’s the thing about campers, before you know it you’re outgrowing it or wanting something bigger,” Mike Cook said.
After their kids moved out, the Cooks started downsizing; selling their house to move into a rental, purging the superfluous accumulation of life and spending time in the great outdoors. Both worked for the state of Delaware until Mike retired in 2015. Once Missy does the same within the next year, they’ll move the heirlooms into storage and hit the road.
“It’s such a relaxing lifestyle,” Mike said. “The friendships, the views, the culture, the no-stranger mentality, the no-drama mentality. ... You can disconnect. Everyone’s there for the same reason. We’ve made some great relationships.”
There’s a recreational vehicle to suit every person’s taste, from the most rugged to those seeking a luxury experience in the woods. You can still buy the bare-bones pop-up Coleman camper your grandparents towed. You can also find yourself piloting a condo from a cockpit more at place in a spaceship.
Modern campers are lighter on the inside than those you may have experienced in the past. Missy says the clapboard Joanna Gaines effect, of “Fixer Upper” and Magnolia fame, has spread even to the great outdoors.
RVs are also more likely to be self-contained, incorporating solar power, modern generators and lithium batteries. The vanlife influence has had an impact, with simpler models directed at young couples wanting to get out and explore while telecommuting to their IT jobs. Some campers are off-road ready, so you can access primitive back-country sites.
The Cooks say moving into the RV gives them the ability to see the country but stay connected to a home base.
“You have the adventure, but you still have the security of a small house,” Missy said.
As nice as modern RVs are, it still pays to be handy.
“Every time you pull it, it’s like a 4.0 earthquake,” Mike said. “It’s definitely a labor of love.”
One it seems the idea of, at least, is attractive to a great number of people judging by the crowd at the Convention Center this weekend.
