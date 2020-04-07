We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WILDWOOD — The idea of checking driver's licenses at the bridge to keep out nonresidents was discussed March 18 by the four mayors of the Wildwoods.

Pete Byron, the mayor of Wildwood, said they had no real intention of implementing the plan, but reporters and the public caught wind of the idea, and Gov. Phil Murphy stepped in.

"We actually got called on the carpet by the Governor's Office saying, 'You can't do that,'" Byron said. "It's very frustrating. The public thinks that you have the right to stop people at the bridge and check IDs ... and we don't. The governor has made that very, very clear to us."

On Saturday, Murphy and Col. Patrick Callahan of the State Police signed an order giving towns the ability to prohibit "transient guests" and seasonal rentals. Last week, in a letter meant to discourage short-term rentals, the mayors of every Cape May County municipality asked out-of-state property owners to please avoid coming to the county to ride out the crisis.

For now, it seems discouragement is the main tool at their disposal.

While banning short-term rentals to visitors from North Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York — who could bring, and have brought, the new coronavirus with them to the county — second-home owners in shore towns can drive to their getaways unabated.

Efforts to stop them, like Wildwood's hypothetical border guarding, have been thwarted.

Visitors poured into the shore towns in March as the crisis began to take hold, prompting outcry from residents and heated debates over the rights of property owners and the shared responsibility for public health.

The mayors of Wildwood and North Wildwood on Monday announced that all public beaches would be closed from midnight on Wednesday, April 8, until May 1, except for walking, jogging, fishing and a few other activities. Both cities' boardwalks were also closed to the public and all short-term and transient rentals, including at hotels, were banned through April 30.

Last Week, Byron said use of the beach and Boardwalk has been moderate. But the week of Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday — this year on April 5 and April 12, respectively — typically brings a wave of visitors to town, Byron said, and he is waiting to see if that holds true this year.

Sea Isle City has also barred access for the time being to its Promenade and beach. Similar measures were taken in Cape May and Ocean City.

Nice weather in the near future could prove an issue as people cooped up at home look to shed their cabin fever. Now is not the time, said Sea Isle Mayor Lenny Desiderio.

"When the weather does warm up, I just want everyone to know that, 'Please don't come down the shore to think that you're gonna be able to go on the beach at this time or walk on the Promenade at this time,'" Desiderio said. "Under the governor's orders, we can't tell them not to come to their second home. We strongly encourage them not to come down at this time."

Making the shore less appealing for visitors, however, is a preventive measure and not an enforcement tactic.

On Sunday, City Manager Jerome Inderwies took advantage of Murphy's order, signing an executive order of his own barring rentals for the time being. The order extends to guest houses, motels, hotels and private homes, and violators are "subject to arrest and prosecution as disorderly persons," Inderwies wrote.

It might not be enough. Inderwies last week said he still sees people arriving in Cape May. It's frustrating, he said.

The police "are fielding calls from residents that are saying they see out-of-state license plates at houses. 'You need to do something,'" Inderwies said, referring to the public's expectation that the police can stop properties owners from coming.

What also worries him, he said, is contractor work — builders, plumbers, masons and more — being deemed essential. It brings a "transient contractor population" into town. Those workers then use the local Wawa on a daily basis, a concern for the city, Inderwies said.

The city has had just three cases of COVID-19, and two are now recovering, Inderwies said. Out-of-towners risk inflating those numbers.

"What is happening here is working, and we want to maintain those low numbers," Inderwies said. "We know it looks like a safe zone to some, but if that is breached, then we could be the new hot spot at the Jersey Shore."