WILDWOOD — The idea of checking driver's licenses at the bridge to keep out nonresidents was discussed March 18 by the four mayors of the Wildwoods.
Pete Byron, the mayor of Wildwood, said they had no real intention of implementing the plan, but reporters and the public caught wind of the idea, and Gov. Phil Murphy stepped in.
"We actually got called on the carpet by the Governor's Office saying, 'You can't do that,'" Byron said. "It's very frustrating. The public thinks that you have the right to stop people at the bridge and check IDs ... and we don't. The governor has made that very, very clear to us."
On Saturday, Murphy and Col. Patrick Callahan of the State Police signed an order giving towns the ability to prohibit "transient guests" and seasonal rentals. Last week, in a letter meant to discourage short-term rentals, the mayors of every Cape May County municipality asked out-of-state property owners to please avoid coming to the county to ride out the crisis.
For now, it seems discouragement is the main tool at their disposal.
While banning short-term rentals to visitors from North Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York — who could bring, and have brought, the new coronavirus with them to the county — second-home owners in shore towns can drive to their getaways unabated.
Efforts to stop them, like Wildwood's hypothetical border guarding, have been thwarted.
Visitors poured into the shore towns in March as the crisis began to take hold, prompting outcry from residents and heated debates over the rights of property owners and the shared responsibility for public health.
The mayors of Wildwood and North Wildwood on Monday announced that all public beaches would be closed from midnight on Wednesday, April 8, until May 1, except for walking, jogging, fishing and a few other activities. Both cities' boardwalks were also closed to the public and all short-term and transient rentals, including at hotels, were banned through April 30.
Last Week, Byron said use of the beach and Boardwalk has been moderate. But the week of Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday — this year on April 5 and April 12, respectively — typically brings a wave of visitors to town, Byron said, and he is waiting to see if that holds true this year.
Sea Isle City has also barred access for the time being to its Promenade and beach. Similar measures were taken in Cape May and Ocean City.
Nice weather in the near future could prove an issue as people cooped up at home look to shed their cabin fever. Now is not the time, said Sea Isle Mayor Lenny Desiderio.
"When the weather does warm up, I just want everyone to know that, 'Please don't come down the shore to think that you're gonna be able to go on the beach at this time or walk on the Promenade at this time,'" Desiderio said. "Under the governor's orders, we can't tell them not to come to their second home. We strongly encourage them not to come down at this time."
Making the shore less appealing for visitors, however, is a preventive measure and not an enforcement tactic.
On Sunday, City Manager Jerome Inderwies took advantage of Murphy's order, signing an executive order of his own barring rentals for the time being. The order extends to guest houses, motels, hotels and private homes, and violators are "subject to arrest and prosecution as disorderly persons," Inderwies wrote.
It might not be enough. Inderwies last week said he still sees people arriving in Cape May. It's frustrating, he said.
The police "are fielding calls from residents that are saying they see out-of-state license plates at houses. 'You need to do something,'" Inderwies said, referring to the public's expectation that the police can stop properties owners from coming.
What also worries him, he said, is contractor work — builders, plumbers, masons and more — being deemed essential. It brings a "transient contractor population" into town. Those workers then use the local Wawa on a daily basis, a concern for the city, Inderwies said.
The city has had just three cases of COVID-19, and two are now recovering, Inderwies said. Out-of-towners risk inflating those numbers.
"What is happening here is working, and we want to maintain those low numbers," Inderwies said. "We know it looks like a safe zone to some, but if that is breached, then we could be the new hot spot at the Jersey Shore."
Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donates $6K to Cape Assist
The Avalons Lions Charity Foundation donated $6,000 to Cape Assist to fund community programs during the pandemic.
The nonprofit provides programs and services to those struggling with substance abuse.
“We are so appreciative of this gift,” said Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “It’s tough to approach businesses and the community for donations during a time when so many people are struggling, but with organizations out there like the Avalon Lions Club, we can continue our work with this population that’s extremely vulnerable, especially now.”
Margate Homeowners Association raises over $3,600 for Shore hospital
The Margate Homeowners Association has raised more than $3,600 for personal protective equipment at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
It took less than 24 hours for association members to raise the funds through a campaign on its website, according to a news release from the group. The organization matched donations dollar-for-dollar on the first $1,000.
“Shore ... had asked the community for donations of PPE in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients,” said MHA President Jay Weintraub. “We knew we wanted to help.”
Association members are sourcing disposable gloves, bouffant caps and sanitation gowns.
“Our team is going out to medical supply houses and online retailers to buy these products as fast as we can get them,” Weintraub said.
The online fundraiser will remain active if people still want to contribute. Donate at margatehomeowners.com. In addition to this fundraiser, the association has delivered food trays to Margate police and firefighters.
Rowan University faculty, students create designs for 3D-printed face masks
Rowan University faculty and students have created designs for 3D-printed face masks.
Stockton grad student uses 3D printer to make masks, respirators
A Stockton University graduate student is using his 3D printer to make masks and respirators.
Stockton administrator makes masks for lung center
Jen Radwanski, director of Parent and Family Partnerships at Stockton University, stitched two dozen masks for the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, according to a post from the college.
"As a professional quilter, I just felt this was something I had to do. I had the supplies and reached out to my colleague Mark Adelung to see if they needed them, and they did," she explained.
Restaurants donate food to Galloway police officers, dispatchers
Bellino’s Market, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway, and Chik-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated food for dispatchers and officers at the Galloway Township Police Department.
Cape May County police chiefs donate lunches to doctors, nurses
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police on Monday over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s urgent care centers.
The lunches were purchased by the association at local eateries: Hugit’s Steak and Things, Crest Tavern, Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen and the Dog Tooth Bar & Grill.
"We chose to use local eateries to feed our local health professionals to support the restaurants who as a result of the needed COVID-19 restrictions, have limited hours and take-out and delivery only," according to a news release. "We ask any other organizations who may be able to provide similar support to healthcare workers on the frontline to please do so. We in the law enforcement community also have to face the Coronavirus head-on to do our job to protect and serve the public. It gives our officers and their families peace of mind to know that if they are stricken with the virus there are people to care for them. The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating additional lunches throughout the month of April."
Burlington County distillery donates hand sanitizer to Galloway police
Train Wreck Distillery in Burlington County donated hand sanitizer to the Galloway Township Police Department.
Atlantic County Chinese school donates masks to hospital, police station amid COVID-19
A local Chinese school has donated face masks to an area hospital and police station to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School, along with local residents, donated more than 900 masks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the organization, and then delivered 400 additional masks to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“While facing the pandemic, the local Chinese community doesn’t just follow the state order to stay at home to isolate themselves,” according to the release. “Rather, they think about others who need help. They said, ‘We are used to visiting physicians when we are sick and we call the police when our lives are at risk. Now it is the time for us to give our care to these care-takers and protectors.’”
The Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School operates out of Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township.
Egg Harbor Township business donates personal protective equipment to Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office received a large donation of personal protective equipment to protect officers from COVID-19, officials said Monday.
A supply of N95 masks, gloves and protective suits were donated by Ed Ryan, president of Egg Harbor Townshp-based Greenlife Energy Solutions, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The supplies were previously unavailable for officers, Scheffler said.
“Collaborating with the private sector is how we are going to get through these uncertain times. His actions were selfless, and a true act of humanity,” he said, asking all corporations that have the means to follow Greenlife’s actions to donate personal protection equipment to first responders to please do so.
Ryan is also donating to four hospitals in South Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, he said.
“I felt compelled to action as he told me his deputies were on the front lines without any PPE equipment,” Ryan said.
