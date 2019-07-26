CAPE MAY — An Illinois company was awarded $7.6 million to carry out "periodic nourishment" of the Cape May Inlet shoreline as part of an ongoing federal beach replenishment project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.
The contract, a joint project by the Army Corps' Philadelphia District, the Coast Guard and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. of Oak Brook, Illinois. The company is expected to start work this fall.
The project, designed to mitigate coastal storm damage, will involve dredging about 240,000 cubic yards of sand and pumping it onto Coast Guard Training Center Cape May property south of the jetty and an area between Brooklyn Avenue and northwest of Wilmington Avenue. The sand is to be taken from a "borrow area" 2.6 miles south of the jetties, according to the Army Corps.
The DEP is funding 10% of the work, and the federal government, between the Coast Guard and the Army Corps, is funding the remaining 90%.
