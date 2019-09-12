An Illinois company was awarded a $7.5 million contract for a beach nourishment project for the Townsends and Cape May inlets, officials said.
The contract, which runs from Avalon to Stone Harbor, was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., of Oak Brook, as part of the Coastal Storm Risk Management project, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Dredging and beach filling work is expected to start this fall.
The contract calls for about 425,000 cubic yards of sand to be dredged from the Townsends Inlet, according to the release, which will be pumped onto the beach from the south jetty area to about 19th Street in Avalon.
The sand is planned to be built into an engineered template, which is designed to reduce damage from coastal storm events, according to the release, and the contract includes options for dredging and placing additional sand.
The contact also has option to harvest sand in Stone Harbor, according to the release, which involved using sand accumulated in the dune system above the Federal template to nourish the berm in front of the done. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will survey the beach before deciding on the sand harvest.
The Army Corps' Philadelphia District, the state Department of Environmental Protection and the communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor are all involved in the project. The cost of the contract is shared, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding 65% and the remaining funded by the DEP and municipalities.
