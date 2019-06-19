WILDWOOD — Cape May County has launched a new countywide economic development initiative with plans to start on Pacific Avenue.
The first step will be a program in partnership with local groups aimed at redevelopment of what the county, in a statement, referred to as Wildwood’s long-deteriorated Pacific Avenue downtown.
Maybe “deteriorated” isn’t what it used to be.
Outside the open doors of Hooked on Books at 3405 Pacific Ave. on an early June evening, a few people strolled the sidewalks. The ice cream place nearby was open, and the tables were full at the Alumni Grill.
“I remember the lean times, when we were the only open business on the block,” said Kieran Linnane, co-owner of the bookstore, which has been open for 29 years.
Surrounded by stacks of books, Linnane said times have been tough for local bookstores and other brick-and-mortar retailers as more customers turn to online shopping. But before that, he said, downtowns suffered as shoppers looked to malls and shopping centers. He recalled when the former Woolworth’s and other anchor stores on the avenue closed decades ago as the beginning of a long decline.
There are signs that decline has finally been reversed.
Nevertheless, last week, the Board of Chosen Freeholders established the Municipal Redevelopment Initiative, beginning with a two-year pilot program focused on Wildwood’s downtown.
The freeholders plan to vote on a shared service agreement with Wildwood and local organizations at the next meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the county administration building, 4 Moore Road in the Crest Haven complex.
County officials cite the success of redevelopment efforts at the Cape May County Airport, including the construction of a planned tech village to provide space for technology startups.
According to a statement from the county, several municipalities have sought help with economic development, expressing frustration with a lack of expertise and access to capital.
“People often overlook the multiplier effect,” said Freeholder Will Morey, who oversees the county's economic development efforts and whose business, Morey's Piers, is in Wildwood. “Fixing up one small building not only provides jobs, products and services related to that building, but frequently creates additional business for existing firms, like restaurants, hotels and retail operations. Most critically, it can bolster businesses that offer year-round jobs.”
The numbers are not yet final, Morey said, but the county expects to spend about $300,000 on administrative costs, with the potential of investing millions of dollars down the road. The county will look to municipalities, including Wildwood, for help with tax incentives and changes to zoning rules.
While the initiative starts in Wildwood, Morey does not expect it to end there. Once the first step gets underway, he expects more towns to seek county help.
“I think we’re taking a crawl, walk, run approach to this,” Morey said.
It took about 10 years and huge amounts of work for Wildwood's downtown to progress as far as it has, said John Donio, president of the board for Wildwood’s Downtown Business Improvement District. He cited efforts by the city, his organization, private investors and the county.
“All of these entities have made a long-term commitment to turn around the downtown of Wildwood,” he said.
A big step was the renovation of Byrne Plaza at Oak and Pacific avenues, begun in 2017, which included an $875,000 investment from the county open space fund to buy the land, and $775,000 from the Byrne Foundation and additional $100,000 from Crest Savings Bank to transform the large downtown property.
The plaza was an empty lot for years. Before that, it was an empty building, one of the old nightclubs from the days when the area was known as “the block that rocks.”
Now, it's the site of music, outdoor movies and events, including a weekly farm market on summer Saturdays that Linnane says draws big crowds.
Donio welcomes further involvement from the county and said there have been extensive discussions with the city and Morey. But for now, he had few specifics on what happens next.
“There’s nothing in writing yet,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what transpires here.”
Revitalization efforts have to be about more than planters and street signs, he said. They need participation from business owners and the community. Without each organization doing its part, Donio said, Byrne Plaza would never have happened. Now, there is a deliberate effort to bring young families back to a neighborhood many used to carefully avoid.
“I’m glad to hear there’s been some improvement. Our view is, there is much more needed to be done to set Pacific Avenue on a positive path,” said Morey.
