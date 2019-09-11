CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Starting at the end of this month, 31,320 rabies vaccine baits will be distributed by hand and by helicopter throughout the mainland of the county, officials said.
The Cape May County Departments of Health and Mosquito Control are working in tandem to distribute the baits in raccoon habitats to reduce instances of the disease, which is fatal to humans, Freeholder Jeffery Pierson announced in a news release distributed Tuesday. Weather permitting, the process will take one to two weeks.
“This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies such as raccoons, result in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets and people,” Health Officer Kevin Thomas said, adding that the bait will have a warning label and include a Cape May County Department of Health telephone number for inquiries and for people to call if contact with the bait occurs.
While the vaccine is not harmful to wild animals or pets and exposure risk to humans is very slight, the county urged residents to be aware of what the baits looks like; to encourage children to leave the baits alone; to keeps dogs or cats inside or on leashes at least five days after their area has been baited; don’t try to take away a bait from a pet, as you may be bitten; and to wash your hands or exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water if you touch the bait or the liquid vaccine inside the bait.
The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of animals that are infected by the virus, according to the release. If a bite occurs, wash the wound, seek medical attention right away and call the county Department of Health the municipal animal control agency.
Exposure to a rabid or suspected rabid animal calls for rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease, according to the release. If a pet has contact with a wild animal, call a veterinarian and the Department of Health right away.
Residents with questions about the program can call the Health Department at 465-1209. For more information on animal rabies, visit http://www.cmchealth.net.
