After being closed for one day following an issue at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, four county beaches reopened Tuesday.
Beaches at Jefferson, Miami and Hollywood avenues in Wildwood Crest and Hollywood Avenue beach in Diamond Beach, Lower Township, which were closed for precautionary measures Monday, where reopened, Cape May County Public Health Coordinator Kevin L. Thomas confirmed.
“Bacteria counts were low today and they were reopened,” Thomas said. “Everything is good to go.”
Four Cape May County beaches were closed Monday by the New Jersey Department of Health follo…
Officials from the MUA discovered on Monday the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system at the Seven-Mile MUA Station failed to trigger around 3:30 p.m. Sunday until around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the borough that day.
The treated water is funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue.
The county Department of Health subsequently ordered the closure of the ocean for all areas within a one-mile radius. An additional eight sites were tested with no bacteria reaching the shore, Thomas said previously.
In a news release Tuesday, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said that the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Cape May County MUA are working to figure out what caused the problem to ensure that it doesn't happen again.
“The Borough of Wildwood Crest supports the Cape May County Department of Health’s decision to briefly close the ocean in the southern end of our community as a precautionary measure," Cabrera said. "We’d never want anyone to go into the ocean without knowing it was safe for any reason. The health and safety of the public will always be our top priority."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.