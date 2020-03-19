You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Cape May County confirms second COVID-19 case

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

The Cape May County Department of Health announced a second positive COVID-19 test result in the county, bring the total to two.

The first positive case was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City. The latest case is a 32-year-old man from the county. He is isolated at home and recovering, the county said in a news release.

There are 318 new positive test results for COVID-19 throughout the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a Thursday briefing, bringing the total to 742.

So far, three cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Atlantic County, one in Cape May County and none in Cumberland County.

“Let me just say as clearly as I can,” Murphy said. “We have expected these numbers. As you combine a reality of at least some community spread with an aggressive expansion of testing … we knew the number of positive results would go up.”

“These numbers will, I am certain sooner than later, go into the many thousands,” he added.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Thursday's new numbers included four additional deaths, bringing the total to nine, including a Monmouth County woman in her 70s, an Ocean County man in his 70s, an Essex County man in his 60s and a Bergen County man in his 30s, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

“In the total of nine deaths, we have confirmed that three appear to be associated with a long-term care facility,” Persichilli said.

Murphy said all personal care businesses, including barber shops, spas, nail and eyelash salons and tattoo parlors, will close at 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice. He also said he will be signing an executive order that will suspend all removal of individuals as a result of evictions or foreclosures.

“We simply cannot have families already anxious over their health anxious they’re going to lose a roof over their heads,” he said.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News