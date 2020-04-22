We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — John Amenhauser is young and healthy, yet about a week after becoming the second person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cape May County, he was so weak he collapsed at home while walking a short distance.

“I even told my wife afterwards, I didn’t know if this thing was killing me,” Amenhauser, 32, a lawyer who lives in Marmora, said Tuesday. About five days after his first symptoms, he developed terrible pain in his chest, he said.

He was never hospitalized during his two-week ordeal, but diagnosed with a secondary pneumonia and given antibiotics. He spent about 10 days pretty much in bed all the time, he said, alternately sleeping and watching "Star Wars" movies.

Now, he wants his experience — and particularly the antibodies his body made to fight the infection — to help someone else.

Amenhauser has an appointment to donate plasma Friday through the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, he said Monday.

He hopes it will be used to help those suffering from COVID-19 in South Jersey.

Some hospitals in the area are participating in studies using plasma as treatment, including Virtua Health System, which recently reported good early results.

But most are in the early stages, and collection has to be done by specialized blood centers, said Dr. Judith Lightfoot of the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Transfusion of convalescent plasma can transfer a survivor's immune response to someone suffering from an infection, allowing someone ill to benefit from a survivor's experience. Now, the medical community is trying to determine whether that is the case with COVID-19, for which there are no proven drug therapies or vaccines.

Dr. Marc Klapholz of University Hospital in Newark would welcome Amenhauser's donation, he said. He is the chair of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and the principal investigator on a trial testing the use of convalescent plasma.

The first 15 patients started getting plasma a week ago Friday, and early indications were it was helping.

"They are required to be severely or life-threateningly ill with COVID-19," Klapholz said, based on federal requirements.

The New York Blood Center has collection areas set up in Scotch Plains and New Brunswick, Klapholz said.

"It's been around a long time, used for a lot of things," said Klapholz of plasma collection. "A blood center or any other place that collects plasma does it through apheresis."

The process takes more blood from a donor than simple donation, and a machine separates the plasma, which in this case contains the antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Then the machine returns the non-plasma portions to the donor. It takes about two hours.

The rationale for using it against COVID-19 comes from its success against other viral diseases such as Ebola, SARS and MERS, Klapholz said.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is either symptom-free for 14 days and tests negative, or fully asymptomatic after 28 days, can donate plasma, Klapholz said.

It’s been about three weeks since his last symptoms of the viral infection, Amenhauser said.

A team of Johns Hopkins experts has created a clinical guidebook to help hospitals and medical centers rapidly develop ways to use the plasma therapy, according to a recent news release from Johns Hopkins Medicine. The guide, "Deployment of convalescent plasma for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19," was published online April 7 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Several North Jersey hospitals are running convalescent plasma trials, according to recent news reports. In addition to University Hospital, they include Bergen County's Valley Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center, and Morris County's St. Barnabas Medical Center. Some early reports are promising.

"I think we’ll have some real insights I would say within the next four to six weeks," Klapholz said.

But once there are good data, if convalescent plasma is effective against COVID-19, he was reluctant to predict how soon the treatment would become much more widely available.

"That's too speculative. We're not anywhere near that point," he said.

Amenhauser has no idea how he became infected. He didn't do any traveling before his infection, he said, but may have had some contact with someone who had traveled to New York.

During the worst of the illness, all he could do was sleep and watch television, he said. He binge-watched "Star Wars" movies and the documentary phenomenon "Tiger King," and stayed in the bedroom to protect his wife, who cooked for him and left his meals outside the bedroom door.

Luckily, she remained healthy, he said.

He is still reluctant to go out much, and senses some people are afraid to be around him, even though he is no longer positive for the virus.

"I would like to change the way people view this," he said of the infection. "Now I'm able to help somebody. I'd like to try to save a life."