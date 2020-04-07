We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A resident of the Victoria Manor long-term care facility has died from COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Sixteen residents and 12 staff members at the facility in North Cape May have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a statement from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania-based Genesis HealthCare, which owns the 120-bed facility and others in South Jersey and across the nation.

A news release from Cape May County on Tuesday identified the deceased as an 86-year-old man with “significant underlying health conditions.”

“Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness,” said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing for Cape May County.

The county Health Department began investigating immediately upon notification of ill staff and residents at the facility, according to a news release from the county.

Half of the state’s nursing homes — 188 — have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Tuesday.

Persichilli attributed the high rate to the communal living arrangements at the homes and said the state is working on a plan to address staffing and resource deficiencies at the facilities.

The plan would likely require healthy residents at facilities being moved around, Persichilli said.

“We continue to follow to the letter the direction of the New Jersey Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus. We are also adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) guidelines and recommended protocols,” said Dr. Rich Feifer, president of Genesis Physician Services and chief medical officer at Genesis HealthCare. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially the family of the one resident who passed away.”

Cape towns adapt to online meetings, delayed budget process Most years, unless there is an extraordinary tax hike or cuts to popular programs are propos…

In response to the positive tests, the county Health Department assisted in delivering 400 surgical masks and 200 gowns to the facility, the release said.

Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are monitored and medically isolated but not hospitalized, the release said.

“I can assure you that we are working ‘round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible,” Feifer said. “We are doing everything in our power — and everything medical experts know as of at this time — to protect our patients, residents and employees.

Staff Writer Molly Bilinski and The Associated Press contributed to this report.