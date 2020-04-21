We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Even as the toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Cape May County and throughout the state, there are signs the rate of infection is slowing, said Kevin Thomas, the county health coordinator.

Thomas on Monday said COVID-19 continues to spread, but there are fewer new cases each day.

From April 1 until about April 15, Thomas was seeing 18 to 24 new positives in the county each day.

“Now I’m seeing around seven, maybe eight a day. It’s just starting to get over the hump, as far as I can see. The social distancing measures that we put in place and that the county put in place are definitely working,” he said. “You can definitely see a trend, a slight downtick.”

But the crisis is not over. On Monday, the county announced two deaths due to the disease, an 83-year-old man from Lower Township and a 51-year-old Upper Township woman.

Sixteen deaths have been reported in the county, with 217 cases, as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

The county has launched drive-thru testing, in which those who have been pre-approved are given directions to an undisclosed site in the county. The tests are given on Wednesdays, and two sessions have already taken place.

In a conference call with Thomas, Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson defended the decision not to release the location of the testing site. Both men said they did not want people who have not been approved for a test arriving in hopes of getting one, a situation that occurred in some North Jersey counties.

“We’re concerned it would be overwhelmed and there could be security issues, because everybody and their mother would just show up and try to take the test and they don’t have any symptoms,” Pierson said. “I think that’s our biggest concern, and that’s why we kept the site private.”

In North Jersey, where there have been far more cases, some testing sites saw overwhelming numbers. In one instance, Thomas said, they were out of tests in about an hour, with many people turned away.

“That becomes a very angry crowd when you turn people away and they’ve been waiting in line for a long time. What we didn’t want to have happen was people show up who were not symptomatic and did not have the registration,” Thomas said. “Sometimes the rumor mill gets out there that they’re testing anybody and then they all show up. But this is going to be by appointment only.”

At this time, the tests are limited to county residents and those who are members of the CompleteCare health network, the organization working with the county to perform the tests. According to county officials, first responders who live in the county and are showing symptoms will be given priority.

Those who meet the criteria and are interested in an appointment may make one at completecarenj.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258.

The first drive-thru testing session April 8 saw 16 people, with one positive test. On April 15, 24 people were tested, with four positive tests.

“Most individuals have mild symptoms and are able to recover at home. If you can maintain your symptoms at home, we urge you to do so. Testing requires personal protective equipment, which we want to preserve for our first responders,” said Thomas. He said the county has “plenty of tests” for those who require them.

Some doctors’ offices in the county are also offering tests to their patients, as are the urgent care centers in the county, Thomas said. Those are outside the county system.

Insurance will cover the cost of approved tests for those using the county system, he said, and CompleteCare is able to offer a sliding scale for those who do not have insurance.

Early in the pandemic, there were a limited number of tests. There are not enough tests to check everyone for the virus, Thomas said, but there are now more available.

“Nobody in Cape May County has had a problem finding a place to get tested,” he said.

The results are also available more quickly. The first tests to become available for COVID-19 had a turnaround of up to seven days.

“Now, it’s anywhere from two to three days, so it’s pretty quick,” Thomas said. Patients are called with the results as soon as they are available, he said. For those who test positive for the new coronavirus, nurses put together a list of all those the patient has been in contact with, and then in turn contact those individuals to tell them they need to quarantine.

That’s still a big job, but Thomas compared it to Bergen or Essex counties, which have each seen more than 10,000 cases, far too many to effectively trace points of contact.

“Here, it’s manageable,” he said.

Cape May County remains in under stay-at-home orders, as does the rest of New Jersey and the country, with nonessential businesses shut down and most gathering places closed to the public. While Thomas said that has helped curb the outbreak locally, he does not know what the summer will bring.

“I think that’s the million-dollar question here with Cape May County. Our economy is based on those people coming down and us serving those people,” he said. When visitors start to return, he said, a lot will depend on how well they adhere to social distance guidelines once they arrive. “I can answer for who’s down here. I can’t answer for the people coming in.”

Pierson said freeholders Leonard Desiderio and Will Morey are heading up a team working on how to reopen the local economy and help businesses recover. He said he is deeply concerned about the return of summer visitors.

The White House has outlined guidelines for reopening in three phases, which includes criteria that must be satisfied for each phase but does not specify a timeline.

“Based on the president's guidance a few days ago, just to get to Phase One you’re still going to keep small groups of up to 50 people. Now, can you imagine up to 50 people on the boardwalk in Wildwood or in Ocean City? How do you manage that?” Pierson said.

Gov. Phil Murphy expects to announce a blueprint for reopening New Jersey in the coming days, but he did not give a timeline, either.

For now, most towns have instituted rules against short-term rentals. As that changes, Thomas said, the problem will be in protecting the most vulnerable people from infection, including the elderly and those with existing health issues. Those people are the ones who need the best protections.

“That’s going to be the challenge with bringing everybody down,” he said.