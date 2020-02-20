CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A local economist was cautiously optimistic about Cape May County's economic health in 2020 during a presentation Thursday to the local chamber of commerce.
Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke delivered the yearly economic outlook presentation to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce at Avalon Golf Club.
His assessment: The county showed stable year-over-year growth in line with the nation's economic health, but with a few troubling signs on the horizon and a number of wildcards later in the year, including November's presidential election.
Cooke touched on the county's real estate market, unemployment rate and the impact of the state's new minimum wage increases on employment.
South Jersey as a whole saw strong job growth in 2019, Cooke said, adding Cape May saw steadier job growth than Atlantic City.
"Across the board, the three metropolitan communities of South Jersey (Cape May, Atlantic City and Bridgeton-Vineland) ... outperformed the state by quite great margins," Cooke said.
The growth of the working population in the county last year was likely the single biggest gain here in decades, Cooke said. Despite a growing labor force, the county's unemployment rate continued to shrink in 2019.
Real estate is tied to about $2 billion of the county's $5 billion economy, Cooke said. Last year was the fifth consecutive year of home buying growth and the fifth consecutive year of growth in the price of single-family homes, he said. And the number of homebuilding permits issued reached the highest level since 2007.
The economy of Cape May County and the wider region is "in pretty good shape," Cooke said. "The past few years, I think, have really seen all the southern metropolitan areas begin to stabilize and slowly but surely recoup many of the losses that they endured during the Great Recession financial crisis and ... the long aftermath that ensued."
However, Cooke was "less than sanguine" in looking at the direction of the national economy, and believes Cape May County's economic health will be tied to the country as a whole. A few things gave him pause about where the overall economy is headed, including a "disconcerting disconnect" between household spending and business investment.
"Almost all of the growth last year at the national level was largely driven by the household sector, consumer spending," Cooke said. "This kind of sequence in which you see this three consecutive quarterly disconnect ... this has only happened seven times since 1980. ... Every single time that that's happened, the U.S. economy has either been in recession or has been immediately heading, very quickly, into a recession."
As for the minimum wage, Cooke said New Jersey is one of only four states on a "glide path" to a $15-an-hour minimum wage. The results of the initial jump last summer, from $8.85 to $10, were puzzling and not exactly in line with what economists would expect.
Overall employment was up 6.5% last summer, but employment in the hospitality sector was down about 5%, Cooke said. Accommodations jobs also took a downturn last summer, even though seasonal workers were exempt from the wage increase.
New Jersey's minimum wage increased to $11 an hour this year.
