CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A snowstorm slowed first responders' arrival to a large-scale disaster simulation Wednesday morning at the Cape May County Public Safety Training Center.
Search-and-rescue teams from nearby counties were delayed by snow-dusted streets, and a team from Wildwood pulled over to assist a rolled-over car on the Garden State Parkway.
Though unintended, the weather allowed the Cape May County Regional Urban Search Team a look at the complications that may arise in a real-life catastrophic event.
"Unfortunately, you can't plan an emergency," said Daniel Speigel, the RUST team leader and Wildwood Fire Chief. "This is actually like a real-life scenario situation where if we did have an incident during a snowstorm, a nor'easter, we're actually seeing what the actual response times might be."
OCEAN CITY — Participating in a distinctly Jersey Shore-form of rescue training, Cape May Co…
The 2019 Year End Exercise — the largest the team has ever conducted — looked at how it would respond to the collapse of a commercial building. Firefighters from Cape May, Gloucester, Burlington and Cumberland counties stabilized slabs of concrete in a pile with dummies buried beneath them, and broke through with heavy machinery. EMS and ambulances nearby were staged for potential injuries. Law enforcement and other assisting agencies were on scene, and an operations headquarters, including dispatchers, coordinated the efforts of roughly 125 first responders.
The RUST team trains in various hypothetical scenarios for about 100 hours a year, including rope training for rescues at a significant height, confined space rescue and trench rescue, said Matt Johnson, a captain with the Wildwood Fire Department and an assistant team leader with RUST.
Wednesday's exercise combined every discipline, said Johnson, who oversaw the training's operations team.
"A drill like this is gonna require a lot of resources. They take a lot of time. They take a lot of planning," Johnson said. "Especially with the cold weather, guys are gonna start getting tired and worn out pretty quick, so we want to be able to have enough backup for them."
The training's results will be used to adjust the participating agencies' response practices and determine the usefulness of certain tools, such as the county's new e-dispatch system on first responders' cellphones, said Marty Pagliughi, coordinator of the county Office of Emergency Management and mayor of Avalon.
Efficient and reliable communication between responders during a crisis is key, he said.
"Anytime you get an emergency or anytime there's an exercise, the biggest problem is communication," Pagliughi said.
The training comes months after New Jersey firefighters were trapped in the debris of a collapsed deck during the annual convention of the New Jersey Firemen's Association. Twenty-two people, gathered on the decks for dinner, were injured in the "pancake"-type collapse. RUST was on scene to locate and pull the victims out from under the fallen decks, as well as police, EMS and firefighters from across the county.
Sean McDevitt, the county EMS coordinator and the EMS chief for Middle Township, was in charge of ambulance staging at the scene of the deck collapse and at Wednesday's exercise.
"Thankfully we don't have these kind of situations very often," McDevitt said.
The near-freezing temperatures and the snow that covered the rubble and the firefighters' equipment "adds to the realism," Pagliughi said.
Johnson agreed, calling situations like the one simulated at the training center "low frequency, high risk."
"Having all the training we do throughout the year ... and then putting it all together to accumulate into this large-scale drill, the guys are definitely confident," Johnson said. "And I have all the confidence in the team to handle what they gotta handle."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.