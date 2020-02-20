WOODBINE — Cape May County has begun work on the elimination of the all-way-stop at Dennisville-Petersburg Road and Woodbine-Oceanview Road and the construction of a new roundabout, officials said Thursday.
The roundabout will permit approaching traffic from all directions to proceed slowly through the intersection without the need to stop, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release.
The Woodbine roundabout is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration's highway safety improvement program, Pikolycky said.
With the exception of one overnight closing, vehicle and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction. Signage will be installed indicating local businesses are open, Pikolycky said.
Once construction begins, the existing flashing stop light will be removed, and traffic will enter and exit the intersection on expanded paved shoulders without the need to stop, Pikolycky said.
Motorists are urged to use caution as traffic patterns will vary throughout construction, Pikolycky said.
Completion is expected by the end of June. Any questions should be directed to the Office of the County Engineer at 609-465-1035.
“Although there will some inconvenience during the construction of this roundabout, the outcome in regards to safety improvement and traffic circulation will far exceed the inconvenience during this period,” Pikolycky said.
