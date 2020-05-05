A coalition of Cape May County freeholders, mayors and business leaders submitted to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday a proposal for reopening the county that includes a timeline for allowing short-term and seasonal rentals to resume.
The proposal was drafted with the input of the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, which includes more than a dozen members of the business community and all 16 county mayors and is led by Freeholder Vice Director Len Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey.
According to a news release from the freeholders, the Recovery Initiative’s proposal focuses on four main points:
1. Cape May County is a close-knit community, and the loss of life suffered hits particularly hard. In the broader picture, the county has suffered a mild outbreak, and a downward trend appears to be underway.
2. The county is unique in its contribution to the state’s economy for its size and is uniquely vulnerable economically given its dependence on the seasonal tourism industry. The potentially dire consequences for the small businesses and working families of the county cannot be overstated.
3. The county’s business and governmental sectors stand ready to implement and enforce extensive mitigation protocols related to social distancing, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, sanitation, disinfection and employee monitoring to emulate to the greatest extent possible the prophylactic effects of the stay-at-home order.
4. A safe, thoughtful and progressive reopening of public facilities and businesses is proposed over the course of the next several weeks with an acknowledgment that a traditional Memorial Day weekend opening is unlikely.
Consensus has been built by and between the business community and the local and county governments to work with the governor on a reopening that invests in the safety of the community, dampens the spread of the virus and preserves the economic future of the county, the freeholders said.
To that end, the Recovery Initiative proposes allowing seasonal rentals to commence Monday, with shorter-term rentals allowed to begin no earlier than June 1.
The freeholders modified their emergency order prohibiting rentals to sync with the Recovery Initiative’s proposed dates, the freeholders said.
Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of their capacity effective June 1, and at full capacity effective June 22, according to the proposal.
Freeholders will discuss their proposal with the Governor’s Office in the coming days, they said.
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
