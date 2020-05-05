We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A coalition of Cape May County freeholders, mayors and business leaders submitted to Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday a proposal for reopening the county that includes a timeline for allowing short-term and seasonal rentals to resume.

The proposal was drafted with the input of the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, which includes more than a dozen members of the business community and all 16 county mayors and is led by Freeholder Vice Director Len Desiderio and Freeholder Will Morey.

According to a news release from the freeholders, the Recovery Initiative’s proposal focuses on four main points:

1. Cape May County is a close-knit community, and the loss of life suffered hits particularly hard. In the broader picture, the county has suffered a mild outbreak, and a downward trend appears to be underway.

2. The county is unique in its contribution to the state’s economy for its size and is uniquely vulnerable economically given its dependence on the seasonal tourism industry. The potentially dire consequences for the small businesses and working families of the county cannot be overstated.

3. The county’s business and governmental sectors stand ready to implement and enforce extensive mitigation protocols related to social distancing, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, sanitation, disinfection and employee monitoring to emulate to the greatest extent possible the prophylactic effects of the stay-at-home order.

4. A safe, thoughtful and progressive reopening of public facilities and businesses is proposed over the course of the next several weeks with an acknowledgment that a traditional Memorial Day weekend opening is unlikely.

Consensus has been built by and between the business community and the local and county governments to work with the governor on a reopening that invests in the safety of the community, dampens the spread of the virus and preserves the economic future of the county, the freeholders said.

To that end, the Recovery Initiative proposes allowing seasonal rentals to commence Monday, with shorter-term rentals allowed to begin no earlier than June 1.

The freeholders modified their emergency order prohibiting rentals to sync with the Recovery Initiative’s proposed dates, the freeholders said.

Hotels and motels may operate at 60% of their capacity effective June 1, and at full capacity effective June 22, according to the proposal.

Freeholders will discuss their proposal with the Governor’s Office in the coming days, they said.