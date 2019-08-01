At the Cape May County Public Safety building, a black SWAT team van sits parked in a field, fire engulfs a metal car frame and a sniper's bullet blasts open a can full of red paint from 100 yards away.
These are just a few of the demonstrations taking place simultaneously as part of "Academy Day" for the youth summer camps that four police departments in Cape May county sponsor in partnership with non-profit substance abuse treatment agency Cape Assist.
Camp organizers aim to teach kids life skills, get them interested in police work and help them learn to trust law enforcement officers.
“It's the hardest time in their life too so to have positive role models in their life like police officers in their town firefighters in their town, it's good to see them having respect for us and us also building a relationship," said Middle Township Police Sgt. Mark Higginbottom, who has helped build the program in his township.
The program started three years ago with just two departments, Middle and Lower Township. Wildwood police department then joined the second year and Sea Isle City's department joined this year.
Each of the four departments host their own individual five-day camps for middle school children. But all 180 campers met together at the public Safety building Monday for "Academy day."
There, campers rotated through seven stations at the sound of a siren to learn from representatives from Cape May County Prosecutor's office, the Wildwood Fire department, the Cape May County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.
Along with getting to pet Riggins, a Cape May County Sheriff's Department K-9 officer, and dust for fingerprints with FBI agents, students got daily life lessons from staff from Cape Assist to help them cope with new challenges. Monday's lessons was goal setting.
“We’re really trying before they get into high school and in these formative years where they’re going to be introduced to drugs and alcohol and everything trying to get them really positive adult role models in their life,” said Temerity Berry, the Senior Prevention Educator at Cape Assist.
Officers said they are already seeing a positive impact.
Higginbottom said that the program has had so many applications it has had to turn some away and it has had to extend its hours at campers' request.
Lower Township police officer, Bill Barcas, who has been a Student Resource Officer Lower Cape May Regional High School for almost seven years, has noticed it in school.
"They already know who I am we'll have a little bit of a relationship and we kind of just pick up instead of starting at ground zero," he said.
Higginbottom, who is also the head of SRO's in Middle Township, agreed he's noticed a difference.
“I measure it when I walk through school in September and these kids are running up and giving me a hug and high fives or when its dress down day and they choose to wear their camp t shirts," Higginbottom said. "They’re proud of it.”
