CAPE MAY — Friends Dona Burke and AnnMarie Gonzalez sat at a long table covered in a red-and-white checkered tablecloth Saturday afternoon, the debris from a seafood lunch in front of them and cold beers in their hands.
“The crab is amazing,” Burke said. “We beat the heck out of those crabs.”
The pair, both of Hammonton, were under a tent at the city’s Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, a restored Victorian-era home that functions as a museum. There were thousands of people milling about the festival, listening to live music, shopping at various vendors, and, of course, enjoying the crab, shrimp and pulled pork and sipping brews from a handful of local and regional breweries.
Kathleen and Ryan Burke, a married couple from Dunellen, Middlesex County, (and no relation to Dona Burke) wanted a romantic weekend together and saw that the festival was happening at the same time, they said while sipping a Walter White IPA from 7 Mile Brewery and an Avalon Amber from Slack Tide Brewing Company, respectively.
“The Cape May Brewing Company does a great job altogether, but we like to try something different,” Ryan said, explaining how different beers have different flavor profiles and that they enjoy tasting different kinds together.
And, even though the lines could get a little long, Kathleen said it was well worth the wait.
Susan Krysiak, director of media relations for the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities, the nonprofit that maintains the estate, said it was one of the most well-attended festivals they’ve had in the event’s eight-year history.
“It keeps getting better every year,” she said. “People find out about it year by year, and I think that’s what happens. You have people that come back from year to year, and you have people that come because they just heard about it.”
The festival acts as the nonprofit’s biggest yearly fundraiser to provide educational outreach programs in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties about local history to support teachers in their educational goals, she said.
“It makes us feel good, like we’re doing something right,” Krysiak said of the turnout. “We try to make it for everyone.”
