TRENTON — Cape May and Cumberland counties have been awarded a total of more than $100,000 to combat the opioid epidemic.
The grants, part of $1.67 million going to 12 counties in the state, were awarded through the County Innovation Awards to Address the Opioid Epidemic, state Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a news release.
Cape May County was given $35,751 to launch a peer recovery center, according to the release, and Cumberland County was given $71,777 for support for early intervention and recovery supports.
The grants are the first phase of an initiative, with more county awards anticipated and determined based on an existing addiction funding formula, according to the release. The state also is providing more than 53,000 free doses of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone to 424 police departments across the state, 400 doses to public library staff and launching a $4 million public awareness campaign through the 844-ReachNJ addiction treatment hotline.
“The Department of Human Services is committed to working with local leaders to turn the tide of the opioid epidemic,” Johnson said. “We believe community voices and actions are essential to fighting this epidemic, and today we’re demonstrating that through our investment in local solutions. Treatment works and recovery is possible, and the goal of the Murphy administration is to save lives.”