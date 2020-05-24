CAPE MAY — A $15 million bond ordinance that would fund a new public safety building on Franklin Street fell short of the four votes needed at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear had pushed for a vote, even though he knew two members of council were dead set against the plans.
A citizen’s group plans to bring the issue to the voters in November, but that initiative could not get started until a final vote took place on the ordinance, according to resident Bill Murray, one of the organizers of the drive.
The group will need about 150 signatures on a petition to get a referendum question on a ballot. Murphy expects to be able to get that number and more, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for gathering signatures.
He said everyone in town expected the 3-2 vote at the council meeting, but his group could not get to work until it happened.
“It was all speculation until Tuesday,” he said. “In order to get a ballot initiative moving, they have to formally reject the ordinance.”
The three votes on council supporting the plan were enough to introduce the bond, but it needed four for the final approval.
The money was set to fund a new building, which would mean demolishing the existing fire station and replacing it with a larger building that would house the Police Department, the fire company and a firehouse museum on the corner of Washington Street.
Council members Zach Mullock and Stacy Sheehan have opposed the building from the start, arguing it is too expensive and does not fit in that crowded block where parking is already at a premium, a situation that could get worse with plans to transform the old Franklin Street School next to the fire hall into Cape May’s library branch. Sheehan said she does not want to see the Police Department and fire company share a building.
Also at issue is the future of the Fireman’s Hall History Museum at Franklin and Washington streets. Built to look like a historic building, the museum was created to house the department’s 1928 pumper truck. It was inspired by a similar building at Disney World in Florida. Wister “Barney” Dougherty, a longtime chief of the city’s volunteer fire company, came up with the idea and organized the building efforts.
“The town loved it,” Dougherty said. “It was like something that was never done in Cape May before.”
The building plans would replace the existing museum building with a new museum in the same place, incorporated into the new building. Dougherty does not believe anyone will even see the new museum, and is heartbroken the existing building will likely be demolished.
Council member Patricia Gray Hendricks has held out the possibility the existing building could be relocated, but Dougherty believes it will more likely be razed, and Lear said after the bond vote that no one has expressed interest in donating land for the building or in relocating it.
Dougherty was a member of the committee tasked with recommending a site for the new building, but he resigned in protest when it became clear the existing building was to be sacrificed.
“That’s the one that’s cutting me to the quick,” he said.
Alex Coulter, Cape May’s fire chief, described it as ironic that the existing museum does not have a fire suppression system. It also lacks climate control. He said the historic truck it was built to house is in the midst of about $100,000 worth of restoration work and should not be returned to the existing building.
“It will ruin the truck all over again,” he said. “We don’t want to get rid of the museum, we want to make it better.”
According to Coulter, the museum building was completed in 1984.
The existing fire station dates from the 1970s and has had extensive problems with mold, leaks and climate control. The roof has not been properly repaired, he said, adding that to stop the leaks would cost about $70,000.
“That’s on a building that should be in a Dumpster,” Coulter said. The paid fire crews have had to be relocated more than once because of mold issues, and distancing requirements due to COVID-19 have put new pressures on the facility, he said.
The Police Department operates out of City Hall on Washington Street, across a municipal parking lot from the fire station. That building dates from 1917 and was built as Cape May High School. Plans for a new building would have the police and fire functions housed in separate, secured areas, with some common areas as well, Coulter said.
Mullock proposed an amendment to the bond ordinance, cutting the number to $5 million to fund his proposal for a new stand-alone fire station. He argued the current economic situation is a bad time to begin a major project.
Hendricks and others have challenged Mullock’s number, saying the $5 million cost is little more than a guess. But Mullock has also questioned the $15 million estimate for the more expansive public safety building.
Sheehan said the museum receives a lot of visitors, and called the proposal the most expensive thing the city ever built.
Residents who commented on the ordinance at the remote meeting supported the proposal. Cape May has discussed the issue for more than a year, holding town hall meetings before the current limitations were in place. Lear believes a clear majority supports the proposed new building.
According to Murray, the city clerk will provide the exact number of signatures needed to put a question on the ballot, based on the number of people who voted in the last election. He expects to exceed that number. The law requires a five-person committee, which includes Murray, Dennis deSatnick, Meryl Nelson, Heather Turner and Robert Gorgone.
Dougherty argues the proposal does not have enough room on the site and that its supporters will change the town. He also criticized Lear, whom he said should know better.
“They don’t understand Cape May, and I’m surprised by that boy. He was born and raised in Cape May,” Dougherty said.
