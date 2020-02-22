”Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” receives a reboot this month with Cape May native Carrie Locklyn among the new design team cast members hoping to attract new fans and bring back the old ones.
Locklyn, who graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1996, is one of three new design team members joining new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.”
The first episode, which premiered last week, will re-air at 8 p.m. Sunday, followed by a new episode at 9.
“He’s a genuinely humble human being,” said Locklyn about Ferguson. “He’s very excitable about everything.”
Locklyn said she has the best memories of her time growing up in Cape May because she was able to enjoy both farm life and the beach.
When Locklyn lived in Cape May, she was known more for her dancing than her home design.
Locklyn danced with Stina Smith’s Jersey Cape Dance & Gymnastics Academy in Cape May. She left Cape May at 17 to pursue acting and make money as a professional dancer, which included work on luxury cruises and being a dancer on Mariah Carey’s “The Adventures of Mimi” tour in 2006.
“I did organization and decor as a side job. It became my main job once I stopped dancing. I have a passion for organization and design,” Locklyn said.
Eventually, Locklyn became the owner and operator of Get It Done Girl, or GIDGliving, a certified professional home staging, design, redesign and home organizing company that was originally based in Los Angeles but is now based in New Jersey.
Robert Matera, a builder for 30 years, knows firsthand the power of the home-renovation real…
Locklyn previously appeared on the interior design show “Hotel Impossible” on the Travel Channel.
On one episode, she remodeled the front and desk lobby, created a new design template for the guest rooms, refurbished the sign and logo, and cleaned and put shelves in the shed at the White Caps Motel in North Wildwood.
The show’s creator and host, Anthony Melchiorri, and Locklyn are shown riding the Springshot at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood during the episode.
Theresa Robey, the manager of the motel, is the star of the 2016 episode, titled “Jersey Shore Uproar,” because she threatens to quit her job during the course of the show.
“She (Locklyn) did a good job,” said Robey, who added the motel gained more business from nationwide exposure through the show.
Locklyn also remodeled the guest rooms at the Paradise Ocean Resort in Wildwood Crest.
Prep work for the filming of the new edition of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” started in May, and filming began in August, Locklyn said. The current season will be 10 episodes and was filmed on the West Coast, including California and Utah.
Locklyn is happy to have a second opportunity to appear on a nationwide design show.
“We are standing on the shoulders of one of the original home design shows,” Locklyn said.
The first version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” aired on ABC from 2003 to 2012 with Ty Pennington as host.
The show features home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls are completed within seven days while the family is sent away for the week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.