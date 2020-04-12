We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WILDWOOD CREST — “You’d wake up to the house smelling like lasagna and meatballs,” Tara Vogdes recalled, describing her childhood in Cape May County.

Vogdes’ mom, Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose, was happiest when she was making others happy, so she would get up at 7 a.m. and cook a complete dinner for her large family, and any neighbors or friends who happened to wander in, before heading to work at one of the many businesses she and her husband owned at the Shore.

“I’ve gotten quite a few texts from people saying, ‘I remember walking into your mom’s house and there being enough food for 50 people,’” Vogdes laughed. “Her door was open for anyone, and we so often saw that kindness. It was in her to feed everyone.”

Penrose, 73, died Tuesday at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lower Township from complications related to COVID-19.

The daughter of Carmella Petruzzi and the late James Petruzzi, Penrose grew up in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, before moving to the Wildwoods in her late 20s with her first husband.

“They moved here because of the tourism industry. She and my father, they owned rooming houses and motels,” Vogdes said. “It was an ideal life growing up down here.”

She recalled her parents toiling away in the summer and how she learned the value of a hard day’s work.

“It was ingrained,” said Vogdes, 47, of Wildwood Crest. “We came up from very humble means, and she just always worked to make sure we had everything.”

Another of Penrose’s daughters, Melissa McCullough, recalled one of the businesses her parents owned was an ice cream shop on the Boardwalk.

“And I remember she let my first-grade class from St. Ann’s have free ice cream,” said McCullough, 50, who now lives in Northern Ireland.

“To me she was the most faithful, fun, really witty person. She was quiet, but had a great loyalty to people. People loved being around her,” said McCullough. “She didn’t require a lot of materialistic things. She really put a lot of faith in God, and when she was having tough times, she would always pray.”

She described her mom as “fiercely independent,” and even in her last days she was “sharp as a tack.”

Penrose had a large family — three daughters, a son and a stepdaughter, and several grandchildren — and made friends wherever she went.

About five years ago, she was diagnosed with a rare, degenerative brain disorder that mimicked symptoms of a stroke and resulted in the loss of motor functions over time.

Two years ago, she moved to Conifer Village Apartments, where Vogdes said she quickly developed strong friendships in the community.

In September, when her disease progressed, Vogdes said her mom decided Victoria Manor would better suit her needs.

She said her mom was happy to move into a place where she could make new friends, and she did, joining in as many group activities as she could.

Across the nation, nursing homes are at a high risk for coronavirus outbreaks because of close living conditions, and the age and health of their residents. As of Friday, Victoria Manor had 35 confirmed positive cases (21 residents and 14 staff members) and four deaths related to COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for Genesis HealthCare, which owns the facility.

But those close to Penrose had nothing but praise for their mother’s care.

“The family would like to thank the entire staff at Victoria Manor Nursing Home for the care and love they provided to Donna,” Penrose’s obituary, published Thursday in The Press, stated.

Vogdes said that despite the brain disorder’s effects, her mother never quit, even doing embroidery with her left hand for occupational therapy.

“She did things that were amazing, living on her own as long as she did,” Vogdes said, often using AccessLink transportation to visit family, go shopping at Walmart or Aldi, or go out to lunch.

Vogdes said Penrose had many hobbies, especially gardening.

“When we were younger, we had an organic farm before organic farming was cool,” Vogdes said.

Penrose crocheted and loved to cook. She especially enjoyed watching cooking shows with her daughter in her last days.

“It was her passion to be in the kitchen,” Vogdes said. “She was an easy person to please because if she could make you lasagna and apple pie, she would be happy.”

Penrose was also very devoted to her church, and Vogdes said her faith was intertwined with her life in many ways.

“She just always, no matter what phase she was in her life, whatever hardships, good times, bad times, she was amazingly adaptable, amazingly friendly,” Vogdes said. “She touched a lot of people, and she’s got a fiery Italian spirit about her.”

“She was never an overbearing mother, but you always knew she adored you and loved you and was so proud of you,” McCullough said.

McCullough said even in her last moments, her mother asserted her independence. When Vogdes and McCullough asked their mother if she wanted to go to the hospital, Penrose replied, “Not today, maybe tomorrow. I’ll let you know.”