EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A single-car accident on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section of the township caused a power outage from Uibel to Spruce avenues Wednesday, police said.
At 12:36 a.m., Ashley Dow, 25, of Atlantic City, was traveling east on the pike when she lost control of her 2007 Mitsubishi Gallant and left the road, striking two utility poles and causing a third to snap and drop power lines into the street, police said.
The pike was closed in both directions for an extended period of time while the State Police and state Department of Transportation responded with their crash unit.
Dow sustained minor injuries but refused transportation to a hospital. She was charged with driving while intoxicated. Additional motor vehicle summonses are pending, police said. Officer Pat Daly is investigating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.