car fire

A car caught fire Thursday on Fire Road north of Mill Road, Egg Harbor Township police said.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire Thursday afternoon on Fire Road north of Mill Road, police said.

A dark colored Nissan Altima was loaded onto a tow truck in front of Alpine Ski Shop just after 1:30 p.m. The car's hood was open with a hole through the center of it. The inside of the vehicle was charred, the windshield was broken and fuel mixed with rain puddles in the median.

A police officer at the scene could not provide additional details. 

A call for comment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department was not immediately returned. 

