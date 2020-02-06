EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire Thursday afternoon on Fire Road north of Mill Road, police said.
A dark colored Nissan Altima was loaded onto a tow truck in front of Alpine Ski Shop just after 1:30 p.m. The car's hood was open with a hole through the center of it. The inside of the vehicle was charred, the windshield was broken and fuel mixed with rain puddles in the median.
A police officer at the scene could not provide additional details.
A call for comment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department was not immediately returned.
