More than 100 car enthusiasts and their vehicles congregated at the Mays Landing VFW Hall on Saturday to show love for one of their own.
Quanyaves "Quan" Lindsay was a lifelong car lover who went missing Nov. 24, along with his new lime green Dodge Charger Hellcat.
On Jan. 11, Lindsay's body was found in a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County. His memorial service was set for Saturday afternoon at the VFW.
Justina Long, a friend of Lindsay's wife, Elizabeth, and a member of the Sinister Mopar Car Club, posted a notice on Facebook that the family would like fellow car fans to come out in support.
Long's notice received a lot of responses, with more than 300 people saying they wanted to attend. The sun parted on an otherwise rainy day around 2:30 p.m., just in time for the parking lot to fill with a Dodge-heavy mix of performance cars, trucks and SUVs. At 3 p.m., Lindsay's family and friends began arriving for the service.
Lindsay's older sister Terrica Lindsay said Quan was into cars since he was 15. She bought him his first car when he graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1996 -- a pinkish purple Hyundai Accent.
"He did little things he could get done, like the rims and a spoiler," she said. He liked cars "for show and for speed. Whenever I got a new car, he just had to drive my car."
His favorite of her cars was a Chrysler LHS that he may have driven a little harder than she preferred.
"Quan was just a loveable person," his sister said.
Lindsay moved on from the Accent, eventually landing in a bright yellow Mustang. The color of both cars resulted in good-natured ribbing, but he didn't mind. He liked the look.
Asked what Lindsay liked most about cars, brother-in-law Michael Hinton echoed his wife's sentiments.
"I would say the look, and then he was fascinated by the engines and how fast they were," Hinton said.
After the Mustang, Lindsay had a Mitsubishi Evo. Last year he acquired a pure distillation of both look and speed, his 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat in Sublime Green, a bright neon-lime shade that first came around during the 1970s. The Hellcat's 6.2 liter supercharged V-8 made 707 horsepower.
Lindsay's car has a black hood and a black decal on the rear quarter panel of the Hellcat symbol fading into the American flag. The New Jersey license plate is C74LVU.
The car is still missing.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Robert Booth of the State Police Major Crimes South Unit at 609-610-4025.