UPPER TOWNSHIP — Linda Skutlin woke up Monday in her Petersburg home to a Hawaiian-themed party. She loves the beach.

It was her 80th birthday, and despite the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, her daughter, Wendy Cope, wasn’t going to let her mother not feel special on her milestone birthday.

“It was very eventful considering,” Skutlin said. “I was surprised by the time I came out in the kitchen in the morning. They had the whole dining room as a Hawaiian theme with shells all over the table and all kinds of decorations and banners. I was really surprised about that.”

Small, intimate parties at home, video conference calls and drive-by parades of family and friends have become the new normal during a time where gatherings are canceled, as COVID-19 cases continue to sweep the country, and the world.

But birthdays aren’t canceled, and families have had to get creative in finding ways to celebrate their loved ones while maintaining social distancing.

This was a big year for Skutlin and Cope, as five family members were all celebrating milestone birthdays in March and April, mother and daughter included.

“We were going to have one big joint party,” Cope said. “I think that everyone was holding on to the last shred of hope and kept saying, ‘Let’s wait, let’s not cancel it.’”

But when the stay-at-home order continued, and restaurants remained closed, the dinner celebration was canceled. Next year, they plan to have the same party.

“Same place, same time, just a different year,” Cope said.

She felt bad she couldn’t properly celebrate with her mother, adding that Skutlin loves going to restaurants for a good meal.

“My mom and dad love to go out,” she said. “They go out every single day for lunch, it’s like their little routine. It’s something both he and my mom look forward to, so I think that’s the hardest for them. We’re very resilient, and we’re making the best of it. It’s still going to be a good time.”

And for Skutlin, the celebrations didn’t stop after the indoor luau. About 5 p.m., six cars with about a dozen family members drove by her house with signs and decorations to celebrate the birthday girl.

“Just when I thought around supper time, ‘OK, now I can relax,’ there were all these cars pulling up,” she said.

And even though there was no big party, she was still happy to see all of her family, albeit six feet away and through a car window.

Addison Storar, of Mays Landing, won’t remember her birthday amid COVID-19. She turned 1 year old April 21.

Before the outbreak, Lisa Storar, Addison’s mom, planned her daughter’s birthday party for earlier this month with family and friends. It was going to be a Minnie Mouse-themed party. Storar had bought all of the decorations.

But when she realized the birthday bash wouldn’t happen, she was disappointed, even though she knew Addison wouldn’t know any different.

“We couldn’t give her a proper first birthday celebration, and the first birthday is a big deal,” she said. “I know it’s not for her, it’s more so for us and everybody else to celebrate her, but we weren’t able to, and that just kind of stinks.”

She said having friends and family miss out on her special day is the hardest part.

“She started walking the week before her birthday, and they’re not able to see that, in person anyway,” she said.

To still celebrate, Storar had a photo shoot with Addison in her crib, decked out in caution tape with a sign that read, “1st birthday in quarantine. None of you are invited.”

Storar also had a photographer set up to take photos of Addison smashing her hands into a birthday cake, but that turned into a home photo shoot as well.

“We just kind of improvised and did the best we could,” she said.

On her actual birthday, Addison celebrated with her favorite meal — chicken fingers and mac and cheese — and cake.

Storar is unsure if she’ll plan a proper party later in the year, saying it all depends on how long the stay-at-home order continues, but believes she may throw a bigger bash for Addison’s second birthday next year.

For others, COVID-19 birthdays are one to remember.

Marion MacKinnon, an Ocean City resident, turned 94 on April 24.

“I guess it’s good to be here,” she said. “It’s nice to know I’m here and I’m OK.”

If there wasn’t a pandemic, birthday plans would have included dinner at a nice restaurant and a whole weekend of festivities with family.

Her family still tried to celebrate MacKinnon in the best way though. Stacey Buckelew, MacKinnon’s granddaughter who lives in Alaska, called the Ocean City Fire and Police departments and asked whether they could drive by her grandmother’s house blaring their sirens on her birthday.

Janis Buckelew, MacKinnon’s daughter, didn’t think it would actually happen.

“They didn’t want to have to do it for everybody who’s having a birthday, but they said that maybe they could make an exception,” Janis Buckelew said. “We gave them a time frame, but we didn’t know it was going to happen until we heard them coming down the street.”

MacKinnon “was just blown away” by the gesture.

“It was really fun to see the firetruck go by and hear all of the clanging and the noise they were making,” she said. “I was very happy about it. I never thought anything like that would ever happen.”

Not being with her whole family was sad for MacKinnon, but the family came together in a video call to celebrate her special day. About 25 family members from nine states joined the call and took turns telling their favorite stories about MacKinnon and held up signs with words describing the 94-year-old.

“At this point I guess we’re all kind of getting used to the idea that this is the way life is at the moment,” she said. “We just have to go along with it. I’m not going to sit around and cry about it. We just have to do the best we can.”